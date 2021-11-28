Harley-Davidson Heart Breaker Plays the Elegance Card, Still Looks Aggressive

A custom motorcycle build is much more than just that once it’s accompanied by a proper name to match. The garages in this business, and the people asking for these two-wheelers to be made, generally put a lot of thought into the names that end up slapped on the finished product, and sometimes they succeed in coming up with a suitable moniker, other times they don’t.
It’s up to you to decide if the name chosen for this formerly-stock 2015 Breakout is suitable or not. The project comes from the hand of a Japanese shop called Bad Land, and it’s named aptly Heart Breaker, for reasons that have not been disclosed.
Unlike most of the other builds this garage (and most others, for that matter) is responsible for, the wheels on the thing are not some wild custom bits, but OEM ones. Both are housed under Bad Land-made fenders, with the Japanese also making in-house for this project the handlebar, fuel tank, air cleaner and, most importantly, the exhaust system slapped on the otherwise unmodified powertrain.
For the handle grip, mirrors, and turn signals, Bad Land turned to Ken’s Factory, while the instruments are of motogadget make.
Once the modifications to the Breakout were made, Bad Land went for a mostly black paint that looks like a tuxedo draped over the two-wheeler. White stripes stretching from the front fender to the rear one, and right over the fuel tank, add to the elegance of the design.
We are unable to determine how much the conversion is worth, as secrecy is a card often played by custom garages. Why? Well, just like when it comes to the names chosen, the design of one custom motorcycle is different than that of another, and that also means build prices also vary greatly.
