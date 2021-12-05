Harley-Davidson Out-Rage Looks Like a Life-Size Meccano

Like it or not, plastic rules the toy industry, and in theory that’s the way it should be, for a number of reasons that can range from safety for kids to aesthetics. But one can never deny the coolness (both figuratively and literally) of metal toys.
One of the companies that use metal for its toys is British-born Meccano. Of course, it doesn’t name its toys "toys", but prefers to refer to them as model construction systems, given how putting one together requires quite a lot of skills, including related to tools.
At the time of writing, there are quite a number of models Meccano is selling, from made-up vehicles to licensed John Deere tractors, monster trucks, and a couple of Ducati motorcycles. No Harleys in there, sadly, but if one was to envision a life-size Meccano two-wheeler made in Milwaukee, this thing here might have been it.
What you’re looking at was once a 2013 Harley-Davidson Breakout. It’s no longer called that, as after Japanese custom shop Bad Land had its way with it, it morphed into something called Out-Rage.
As usual, Bad Land went nuts when making this thing, and gifted it with over 20 custom elements, some of them resembling the Meccano bits that come together to form various metal models. We get custom wheels (21 inches front and 17 inches rear) complete with matching fenders, a new girder fork that really stands out, a swingarm out back, and an impressive fuel tank.
Other shops contributed to putting this thing together as well, including AS Industries (exhaust system), Ken’s Factory (turn signals), or Performance Machine (brake calipers).
The price of the conversion is not public, but you can bet it’s a hell of a lot more expensive than the under $100 you need to pay to get those Meccano toys.
