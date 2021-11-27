2007 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Rocks Huge Rear Wheel, Even Bigger Fender Keeps It Hidden

The Fat Boy is presently one of the pillars of Harley-Davidson’s motorcycle portfolio, at least is some places around the world. The cruiser, on the market now for about three decades, soldiers on here and there as one of the most sought-after two-wheelers made in America, or, as its maker itself says, as a wonder with “massive presence and a dominant attitude.”
That brief description applies, of course, to what Harley itself has to offer from its own factories, as on multiple occasions Fat Boys are transformed into something else entirely by the talented people that make up custom shops across the world.
One such crew is the one from Bad Land, a shop we’ve featured consistently over the past few months on account of its predisposition of releasing re-made Milwaukee machines like there is no tomorrow – there are over 130 builds in their portfolio, and they keep on coming.
The thing we have here is number 123, and started life as a 2007 Fat Boy, so quite an old example. It was made to look even older by Bad Land, in the same style we’ve already seen on the AOR not long ago.
Just like that custom, this one too was treated first and foremost to a 330 mm-wide rear tire conversion, because custom shops really seem not to like Harley stock wheels. It’s an impressive 17-inch piece, with 120 spokes - just like the 16-inch one at the front), but one doesn’t see all of it, as it’s hidden under the very wide and deep fender, much more so than we’ve seen on the AOR.
A similar piece of fender is to be seen at the front, contributing, together with the white-ish paint they’re draped in, to the very vintage look the Fat Boy now has.
Other than that, the build is the usual collection of custom bits. Bad Land itself also contributed the handlebar, air cleaner, and exhaust, and Ken’s Factory brought to the party mirrors and covers.
We are not being told how much the thing cost to put together, but then again the people in the market for such conversions do not really care about that.
