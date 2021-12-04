Color-Stripped Harley-Davidson Styler Looks Like a Sculpted Piece of Cold Metal

We’re used to having our custom Harley-Davidsons draped in all sorts of flamboyant colors, as paint is very often a part of the overall vision of a given garage for such projects. But there are times when choosing no color at all is just as effective in sending the right message across.
Bad Land is one of those shops that doesn’t steer clear of controversy, or at least from trying ideas others generally discard from the get-go. We’ve seen that time and time again this year as we went through the Japanese shop’s very rich portfolio of two-wheelers.
In the over 130-strong Bad Land collection of custom motorcycles, the one we have here is number 118. It wears the name Styler, just like the Ampeg we discussed not long ago, but this one is completely different than everything we’ve seen before from Bad Land.
Initially a 2009 Rocker, the bike was transformed into a much longer- and aggressive-looking beast thanks to the clever use of enhancements and custom parts added. When the job was finished, one would have normally sprayed some very in-your-face paint on it, but that’s not what Bad Land did.
Instead of your usual, colorful paint, the shop chose for the custom fenders and in-house-made fuel tank a hue akin to the looks of bare metal. It makes the Styler look cold, but at the same time unique and impressive.
The motorcycle is one of the largest collections of unique parts made by Bad Land we’ve seen. Aside from the said fenders and fuel tank, the shop is responsible for creating anything from the air cleaner and exhaust to the headlight and front fork cover.
Sporting custom wheels sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, the bike rolled out the garage’s doors a while back, and for an undisclosed price. Just to give you a starting point though, consider a Rocker from that year, unmodified, sells on the pre-owned market for north of $10,000.
