Meet the Revolution Max: The Engine That Saved Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson is perhaps one of the most recognizable brands in the world. They have an unstoppable, cult-like following with a century's worth of research and development in motorcycles. As the world moves to silent, reliable, efficient engines, Harley has moved to the Revolution Max. It is more refined, reliable, with more power than ever. Is it enough to keep the ball rolling?
Jeremiah Burton of Donut media looks at Harley-Davidson's new engine, the Revolution Max, and explains why it might have saved the conservative motorcycle company.
Harley-Davidson has been around for quite some time, and because of this, they have accumulated generations of followers. Their motorcycles have a distinct old-style design, unique exhaust notes, and heavy engines.
In 2022, moto-companies are moving from heavy, unreliable engines to efficient, reliable, silent ones, which have almost never been part of Harley-Davidson's resume.
Having 118-years under your belt in a competitive market gives you an edge - survival. And Harley-Davidson has mastered this art. The Revolution Max engine comes packed with the latest tech.
This revolutionary motor's design helps make Harleys lighter, more refined, and, best of all, more powerful than ever.
So, what makes up a Harley-Davidson? Most people will say it's a unique exhaust note, but it's the iconic V-twin engine in the structure. However, the new Rev Max is unlike anything they have ever produced, and as a bonus, makes more power than almost any Harley to date at 150 HP.
This revolutionary engine comes in two models, the Sportster S and Pan America. Both these models have the bike tied together by the motor. Also, unlike a Harley-Davidson engine of the past that used a cradle frame, the Revolution Max has a stress frame member.
Therefore, the front frame, mid-frame, and tail section all bolt directly to the engine at different points. Instead of getting supported by a separate structure, the engine is a structural load-bearing part of the frame. Consequently, the bike is lighter, the chassis stiffer, eliminating flex that leads to poor handling. Overall, the Rev Max has better acceleration, braking, and fuel economy.
Stress member frames are not new to Harley-Davidson, though. According to Burton, they have been in Harleys since 1919 on their Model W.
Unlike previous Harley engines, the Rev max features dual overhead cams, liquid cooling, and four valves per cylinder. This engine makes so much power because it can rev to high RPMs - something unknown in Harleys, attaining peak power at 9,500 Rpm.
With the Rev Max, the new motorcycles produces an un-Harley rumble. Something that doesn’t go down too well with its core followers. But Harley understands that to survive; you can’t rely on your heritage alone. They are looking to attract new buyers and move with the times - a risk they sadly cannot avoid.
Harley-Davidson has been around for quite some time, and because of this, they have accumulated generations of followers. Their motorcycles have a distinct old-style design, unique exhaust notes, and heavy engines.
In 2022, moto-companies are moving from heavy, unreliable engines to efficient, reliable, silent ones, which have almost never been part of Harley-Davidson's resume.
Having 118-years under your belt in a competitive market gives you an edge - survival. And Harley-Davidson has mastered this art. The Revolution Max engine comes packed with the latest tech.
This revolutionary motor's design helps make Harleys lighter, more refined, and, best of all, more powerful than ever.
So, what makes up a Harley-Davidson? Most people will say it's a unique exhaust note, but it's the iconic V-twin engine in the structure. However, the new Rev Max is unlike anything they have ever produced, and as a bonus, makes more power than almost any Harley to date at 150 HP.
This revolutionary engine comes in two models, the Sportster S and Pan America. Both these models have the bike tied together by the motor. Also, unlike a Harley-Davidson engine of the past that used a cradle frame, the Revolution Max has a stress frame member.
Therefore, the front frame, mid-frame, and tail section all bolt directly to the engine at different points. Instead of getting supported by a separate structure, the engine is a structural load-bearing part of the frame. Consequently, the bike is lighter, the chassis stiffer, eliminating flex that leads to poor handling. Overall, the Rev Max has better acceleration, braking, and fuel economy.
Stress member frames are not new to Harley-Davidson, though. According to Burton, they have been in Harleys since 1919 on their Model W.
Unlike previous Harley engines, the Rev max features dual overhead cams, liquid cooling, and four valves per cylinder. This engine makes so much power because it can rev to high RPMs - something unknown in Harleys, attaining peak power at 9,500 Rpm.
With the Rev Max, the new motorcycles produces an un-Harley rumble. Something that doesn’t go down too well with its core followers. But Harley understands that to survive; you can’t rely on your heritage alone. They are looking to attract new buyers and move with the times - a risk they sadly cannot avoid.