Harley-Davidson Rhombus Plays the Double Game, Fairing Is the Trickster

Motorcycle riders’ needs and likes have made possible a great diversity of two-wheeled machines, and there seems to be few bike makers out there better equipped to respond to the whims of the market than Harley-Davidson.
The Milwaukee company currently has in its inventory a total of 16 different models, even if some of them, like is the case of the ones sold under the Grand American Touring category, are extremely similar. This range includes at the moment six bikes, as we get two Road Kings, three Glides, and an Ultra.
The close connection between them may at times make customers have a change of heart, and decide to tap custom shops for suitable modifications. That’s probably what happened to a customer of Lithuanian garage Tommy and Sons, who wanted their 2019 Road Glide to look more like a Street Glide, and with a touch of wider, longer bagger style.
The result of that desire is this thing here, named by Tommy and Sons Rhombus, probably on account of the paint scheme that wraps around it.
The changes made are instantly visible at the front, where the custom fairing gives the machine a different appearance than the one it had when it rolled off the factory lines, even if it wraps around the stock headlight. Beneath it, there’s a 21-inch front wheel with the spokes mimicking the paint seen elsewhere.
The bike looks wider than it normally is, and that is owed to the body kits deployed on the build. It comprises the tank shrouds, dash console, side covers, rear fender and saddlebags.
The rear appears stretched, but not enough to “scrape your bottom while driving hard on the corners.” That’s partially because it is supported by 13-inch heavy-duty Legend shocks.
No changes have been made to the motorcycle’s engine, but comfort and entertainment for long rides have been increased with the addition of heated seats and grips, 6 speakers, and 2 amplifiers.
Tommy and Sons says ”body kit and a few accessories can make all the difference in a bagger project, but it doesn’t have to cost a fortune,” and judging by the inventory of parts listed as used on this one, that’s a true statement: they all amount to a little over 3,600 euros, which is about $4,000.
