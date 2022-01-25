Harley-Davidson Jaguar Rod Is an American-Born Metal Feline, Remade in Germany

It's enough to take one superficial look at the custom motorcycle scene, especially the one over in Europe, and everyone can see people are real suckers for American-made Harley-Davidsons. Unlike their U.S. counterparts, who mostly like remaking Harleys from the ground up, Europeans do seem to have a soft spot for tuning factory two-wheelers until they become hardly recognizable.
One of the favorite canvases for such conversions is the now defunct range of muscle Harleys, the one we all know as the V-Rod. There’s probably not a single Harley customizer over there in Europe who hasn’t at one point remade such a bike, and there are even some that have dedicated their entire businesses exclusively to them.
Rod Squad is one such dedicated shop, a crew that over the years came up with over 20 extreme creations based on V-Rods. And we’ve already seen some of its work here on autoevolution, enjoying their fifteen minutes of fame.
Today’s V-Rod treat comes in the form of this thing here, called by the people behind it Jaguar Rod. We’re not entirely sure where the name comes from (probably from the need of making something that looks cool sound cool as well), but it does seem to fit the sleek silhouette of the green, black, and chrome machine just fine.
Sporting a 240 mm wide rear wheel of Rick’s Motorcycles make (the one at the front comes from the same shop), the “pearl effect green lacquer” machine sits closer to the ground thanks to an Arnott air suspension system, and the jaguar-like saw sound it should make is ensured by means of a Speed Demon exhaust system.
Like most other people doing business in this segment, Rod Squad does not say how much it cost to convert this American piece of metal into something more pleasing to the eye.
