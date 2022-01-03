Six-Minute Video of Survivable Motorcycle Crashes Is a Reminder of How Dangerous Racing Is

Like all years before it, 2021 ended with a bang, both literally and figuratively, and with renewed hope that the new year will be much better in key areas of human life and activities.
As usual, people and organizations went through the usual trials and tribulations in the final days of the year, trying to put together a short history of the achievements, accomplishments, and failures of the past twelve months.
Now, we brought before you most of these flashbacks, at least the ones we deemed relevant, but somehow we missed the one we have here: a look back at the most spectacular crashes of the past season of MotoAmerica or, as the organization calls it, “our rundown of the most memorable crashes from the 2021 season.”
The video, released on the last day of the year, can be found below, and it’s an almost six-minute clip of how things could have gone terribly wrong for riders in various competitions, but somehow, miraculously, they didn’t. And from bikes running over riders to two-wheelers catching fire, there’s no shortage of hazardous situations.
Before you get to watching the video, here’s a quick recap of what MotoAmerica has prepared for the new year.
The premier competition organized by the entity, the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, kicks off in April and will go through 10 rounds and 20 races by September.
Before that, in March, we get the Daytona 200, America’s “longest continuous Supercross race.” Also in March, at the same event, the highly anticipated second full iteration of the King Of The Baggers Championship will kick off.
Just like the years before it, 2022 will probably be as intense, from both a racing standpoint, but also as far as events such as the ones below are concerned. Here’s to hoping they will be just as forgiving to the riders as the ones of last year.
Now, we brought before you most of these flashbacks, at least the ones we deemed relevant, but somehow we missed the one we have here: a look back at the most spectacular crashes of the past season of MotoAmerica or, as the organization calls it, “our rundown of the most memorable crashes from the 2021 season.”
The video, released on the last day of the year, can be found below, and it’s an almost six-minute clip of how things could have gone terribly wrong for riders in various competitions, but somehow, miraculously, they didn’t. And from bikes running over riders to two-wheelers catching fire, there’s no shortage of hazardous situations.
Before you get to watching the video, here’s a quick recap of what MotoAmerica has prepared for the new year.
The premier competition organized by the entity, the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, kicks off in April and will go through 10 rounds and 20 races by September.
Before that, in March, we get the Daytona 200, America’s “longest continuous Supercross race.” Also in March, at the same event, the highly anticipated second full iteration of the King Of The Baggers Championship will kick off.
Just like the years before it, 2022 will probably be as intense, from both a racing standpoint, but also as far as events such as the ones below are concerned. Here’s to hoping they will be just as forgiving to the riders as the ones of last year.