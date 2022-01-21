Vance & Hines Joins King of the Baggers Hype With $50K Contingency Program

Come March, this year’s edition of the MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series will kick off during the Daytona 200 weekend, bringing this type of motorcycles to race on an oval track for the first time. Not much time is left until then, and the crews taking part are already getting their programs in shape.
Earlier this week, last year’s champions Harley-Davidson announced they will send into battle the Wyman brothers, Kyle and Travis, on the backs of race-prepped Road Gilde Special motorcycles. Additionally, the company will provide a $110,000 cash contingency program for the riders in King of the Baggers and a little over $400,000 for those taking part in the Progressive American Flat Track series.
Now, it’s time for another big name of the American motorcycle racing scene, Vance & Hines, to announce its intentions. And those intentions can be summed up by the phrase “largest and most extensive contingency support program for motorcycle racers.”
The crew will throw into several competitions nearly $200,000, with King of the Baggers riders set to get $44,200, and those racing for the American Flat Track title $110,850. Smaller amounts of cash, namely $34,000 and $9,000, are up for grabs in the NHRA Drag Racing and Xtreme Drag Racing Association competitions.
“Our company is built on a foundation of racing and performance,” said Vance & Hines President Mike Kennedy. “These contingency payouts are just one of the ways we support riders who use our products.”
As said, King of the Baggers kicks off in March in Daytona. The following month, the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta will host the second race, and in June comes the mid-way point in the series, at Road America.
July will see two races, one at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and the other at Brainerd International Raceway. The season ends in September at the New Jersey Motorsports Park.
