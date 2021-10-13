Harley-Davidson to Chase Indian in Six King of the Baggers Races Next Year

For the past two years, the motorcycle racing world got a bit more exciting with the arrival of the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers, a competition dedicated to this type of two-wheelers. And even if some people wish we’d have more than just Harleys taking on Indians in there, the series is successful enough to continue into its third year.
This week, MotoAmerica announced the 2022 King of the Baggers as a six-race series that will kick-off, as already announced, during the Daytona 200 weekend in March. It will be for the first time baggers will run on an oval track.
Next up, in April 2022, the event moves to the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the place where the first event of the previous season was held. In June, the series lands at Road America, where the second race of last season unfolded.
Outings four and five will both take place in July, the former at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and the latter at Brainerd International Raceway. The final run of the season is scheduled for September, at the New Jersey Motorsports Park.
At the time of writing, MotoAmerica did not say how many teams will take part, but if the past is any indication, we’ll probably get to see an even larger number of baggers lining up on the starting grid. So far, it’s a tie between Indian and Harley, with the former winning the first, one-race season, and the latter snatching the win in the second, three-race season.
As per the info provided by MotoAmerica, King of the Baggers should grow into a mammoth event in no time. This year’s races “generated more than 19 million impressions and an engagement of 1.2 million on social media with the races delivering over 1.1 million views and 43,000 total hours of viewing time on YouTube.”
Because social media interactions are now the standard by which we judge all things in life these days.
