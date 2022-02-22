1995 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Needed $125,000 to Look This Good

Having taken our first deep dive into the world of custom Harley-Davidsons a long time ago, we’ve grown accustomed to hearing about how much money needs to be invested in one to turn it into a worthwhile, unique build. But I must say, the grand total for this here 1995 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy beats them all.
Listed on the lot of vehicles being sold by Canepa, the motorcycle is described as a ground-up custom beast that ate up no less than $125,000 to look this good. That’s an insanely high tally, even by car standards, but was somewhat worth the effort, as we’re informed the motorcycle won the Grand National Hot Rod/Motorcycle Show back in 1996.
Put together by Canepa’s team itself, the Fat Boy is not one of those insane conversions you see coming out of Europe, for instance. It looks much more restrained than that, official almost, but the quality of the build can be seen throughout.
Almost every bit of hardware is custom or in some way modified, from the frame and fenders to the engine mounts and brake cables. Speaking of engine, we’re talking about a 96ci rocking ported and polished twin plug heads, Dyna 2000 dual ignition, a Mikuni carburetor, and a five-speed transmission.
The engine spins custom wheels shod in Avon tires, while the rider enjoys the comfort of a green Corbin custom seat and a Santana dash.
The entire build is wrapped in a blue color that was “custom formulated“ by the Canepa team. Chrome is of course present on the build, most visible on the wheels, exhaust, and engine block.
Canepa does not say how much they expect to get for the Fat Boy, but buyers should take the announced build price as an indication of what they could end up paying for it.
