Harley-Davidson Outlaw Is the Perfect Show-Off Ride for the Spring Ahead

Not long now until most of the planet officially enters spring, and that means motorcycles will finally be back on the road in large numbers. We expect new factory two-wheelers, but also custom projects, to come to light as companies in these industries will try to get more riders to their side.
On the custom front, there’s no telling what 2022 will bring. We’ll probably have a flood of custom bikes coming into the spotlight from garages all over the world, based on both new machines, but also on the veterans of the industry, the likes of the Harley-Davidson V-Rod.
Until we get a taste of new custom bikes, we’ll have to make do with the older ones, that somehow escaped without having their proper 15 minutes of fame when they were introduced. Like this here 2005 VRSCSE, customized by an Estonian talent who goes by the name Fredy Jaates.
An older entry in a very extensive lineup of V-Rods this guy is responsible for, the bike was transformed with the same skill and vision as all the others, becoming one show-off machine for the warmer days ahead.
Propped on 18-inch Outlaw wheels (hence the name we slapped on it) wrapped in Metzeler tires, the motorcycle is not as much as an altar to chrome, as say the Tempest we talked about not long ago is. It still blends the shine of the material though (used on close to 30 parts) with a blue tint and blacks sprinkled here and there.
The motorcycle has been enhanced with Ohlins rear suspension and a SuperTrapp exhaust system and features a custom tank offsetting the classic handlebar.
Aside from the overall vision of the build, in an effort to give the V-Rod a sense of uniqueness, Jaates contributed his own in-house made parts, including speedometer housing, front pulley spacer and cover, front fender, triple tree, and seat.
The price of the conversion is not known, and neither is the bike’s current location.
