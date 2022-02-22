Last Muscle Car Dance at the Chicago Auto Show, 2022 Dodge Charger Hemi Orange Edition

The sun is about to set on muscle cars, but it seems like Dodge still has enough left in their budget for one more V8. We are talking about the 2022 Dodge Charger Hemi Orange Edition. Joe from Raiti's Rides got the chance to review this last-of-a-dying-breed at the just concluded 2022 Chicago Auto Show.
The 2022 Chicago Auto Show closed their curtains yesterday, and while it was a predominantly all-electric affair, a few heavy-powered ICEs were available.
With a MRSP of $46,000, the 2022 Dodge Charger Hemi Orange Edition is an attractive package for enthusiasts still hang up and willing to take one last ride for old times' sakes.
Let's face it. The new Charger is a bit tempting in black and yellow, and the amount of detail is enough to pull you back the other way. This final edition is for the muscle car lover looking to stand out from the crowd. It also pays tribute to the legendary Hemi engine with its orange accents.
One of the joys of a fast car is having extra width. That's something car enthusiasts are going to miss moving forward. The 2022 Orange Edition Hemi maximises on this and is 3.5-inches wider than the standard Charger, with extra fender flares and wide deep-dish wheels all around.
On the exterior, the front grill has Scat Pack written in orange and a spoked-out Rumble Bee on the side. A bar code runs right above in Hemi orange and satin black from the hood all the way up to the roof.
Under the hood, the 2022 Dodge Charger Hemi Orange Edition packs a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8 making 485 HP and 644 Nm of torque. This potent Hemi is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It will do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.2 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 12 seconds.
EVs bring a whole new perspective about performance, but I must admit, we will surely miss the rumble and grunt of these big-block V8s. While most automakers are killing big powerplants and swiftly jumping onto EVs or hybrid powertrains, Dodge decided to release one last muscle car — for old times' sakes.
