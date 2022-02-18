Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Has Unfortunate Name, Custom Work Makes Up for It

We’ve said it time and again: when trying to make a custom Harley-Davidson stand out in a crowd of similar builds, you not only need to come up with something unique and special, but also name the end product accordingly (or give it no name other than the one it was originally born with).
Take the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. A pretty decent name wrapped around a motorcycle Harley itself describes as the original fat custom icon, “rolling with massive presence and a dominant attitude.” One we’ve seen converted into incredible custom builds over the years, by shops spread across the world.
The one we have here is no exception. A true, full custom creation, put together by one of the most talented garages of its kind in Japan, Bad Land.
The motorcycle looks particularly interesting because it is not riding on large wheels, as most of the bikes of its kind do. This one uses Rick’s Motorcycles hardware, sized 16 inches at the front and 15 inches at the rear (this one is 230 mm wide, adding to the rarity feel of the build), and housed under custom, one-off fenders of Bad Land make.
These bits are complemented by the usual lineup of aftermarket bits and pieces, from the Rebuffini mirrors to the Performance Machine brake calipers. There’s only one major mechanical modification made to this thing, and that’s the fitting of a BSL exhaust system.
Bad Land is a major fan of black and this Fat Boy uses an abundance of the non-color as well. On the modified fuel tank, however, the darkness of black is offset by big white letters spelling the build’s official name: Presence.
For one reason or another (maybe inspired by the use of the word “presence” in Harley’s official description of the Fat Boy), Bad Land chose to baptize the motorcycle in this rather unfortunate, easy-to-forget way.
