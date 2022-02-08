Harley-Davidson Golden Lime Is How You Make an FXDR Expensive and Sour

As 2021 was drawing to a close, German custom motorcycle shop Thunderbike was still at it, converting conventional Milwaukee machines into beasts that could be remembered down the ages. The Golden Lime, as this thing here is called, is one of the final bikes of last year made by this crew.
Originally a Softail FXDR, the bike was turned into a GT-style build, rocking a single-sided swingarm, big wheels from the shop’s Big Speed line, sized 21 and 23 inches, and a paint job, handled by Thunderbike’s usual partner, Ingo Kruse, you rarely find on a motorcycle of this caliber.
In all, some 25 custom bits of hardware were fitted onto the build to make it sleek and nimble. The list includes a new triple tree, the front and rear fenders, the covers used here and there, and even the mirrors.
Mechanically, the fork has been modified so that it now sits lower to the ground than it used to (by 50 mm), and the stock engine was gifted with a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust to ensure “that everything is tickled out of the Milwaukee-Eight 114.”
Helping with that is also a mapping of the engine performed by another big name of the German industry, Don Performance. Thunderbike does not say what exactly “everything is tickled out” on the engine means, as no exact numbers are given.
As for the cost of the build, the Germans are in the habit of listing the parts used for their projects, prices included, so we are able of giving you an approximation of that – approximation because things like man hours, paint job, and several other elements are not mentioned.
As they stand, the custom bits used on the Golden Lime amount to 16,300 euros, which is about $18,600 at today’s exchange rates, and more than how much FXDR’s go for on the pre-owned market.
In all, some 25 custom bits of hardware were fitted onto the build to make it sleek and nimble. The list includes a new triple tree, the front and rear fenders, the covers used here and there, and even the mirrors.
Mechanically, the fork has been modified so that it now sits lower to the ground than it used to (by 50 mm), and the stock engine was gifted with a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust to ensure “that everything is tickled out of the Milwaukee-Eight 114.”
Helping with that is also a mapping of the engine performed by another big name of the German industry, Don Performance. Thunderbike does not say what exactly “everything is tickled out” on the engine means, as no exact numbers are given.
As for the cost of the build, the Germans are in the habit of listing the parts used for their projects, prices included, so we are able of giving you an approximation of that – approximation because things like man hours, paint job, and several other elements are not mentioned.
As they stand, the custom bits used on the Golden Lime amount to 16,300 euros, which is about $18,600 at today’s exchange rates, and more than how much FXDR’s go for on the pre-owned market.