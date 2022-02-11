Harley-Davidson Altus Is a Purely Sculpted, GP-Style Breakout

The world of custom motorcycle makers, especially over in Europe, is a very tight one. We’ve seen time and time again how one shop incorporates into its projects the work of rivals, in the form of certain pieces of hardware. But we rarely see the build of one garage be inspired by the style of another as we do on this here Altus.
Altus was born in the Harley-Davidson stables back in 2019 as a Breakout. It crossed the path of a custom garage called Tommy and Sons, based in Lithuania, and got transformed. As per Tommy and Sons’ own admission, Altus is the result of the “inspirational” abilities of a mammoth German crew on the custom market, Thunderbike.
We’ve seen Lithuanian-made Breakouts before, but until now most of them went down the bobber path. Not this one, a GP-style conversion the likes of which we’re used to seeing coming out Thunderbike’s doors.
Tommy and Sons used “a few parts from” from Thunderbike, especially the single-side swingarm and 21-inch rear wheel, but those were made to fit a custom, in-house-made body kit, as well as other changes.
Sporting a much more naked look than the bobber-ized Breakouts we’ve seen before, the Altus comes with a bulky shroud over the fuel tank, meant to make it more massive, custom fenders, a new radiator cover and 23-inch front wheel, and a prominent chin spoiler.
The shop behind the build says “nothing was done to the handlebar to keep the comfortable seating position,” but the original forward and hand controls were replaced by Performance Machine hardware.
As for the overall cost of the build, it’s impossible to say how much it amounts to. Tommy and Sons’ body kit is priced at a little under 900 euros (over $1,000), but that’s the only element we get a figure for.
We’ve seen Lithuanian-made Breakouts before, but until now most of them went down the bobber path. Not this one, a GP-style conversion the likes of which we’re used to seeing coming out Thunderbike’s doors.
Tommy and Sons used “a few parts from” from Thunderbike, especially the single-side swingarm and 21-inch rear wheel, but those were made to fit a custom, in-house-made body kit, as well as other changes.
Sporting a much more naked look than the bobber-ized Breakouts we’ve seen before, the Altus comes with a bulky shroud over the fuel tank, meant to make it more massive, custom fenders, a new radiator cover and 23-inch front wheel, and a prominent chin spoiler.
The shop behind the build says “nothing was done to the handlebar to keep the comfortable seating position,” but the original forward and hand controls were replaced by Performance Machine hardware.
As for the overall cost of the build, it’s impossible to say how much it amounts to. Tommy and Sons’ body kit is priced at a little under 900 euros (over $1,000), but that’s the only element we get a figure for.