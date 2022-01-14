2015 Harley-Davidson Breakout Turns Into Yet Another European Sinner, Now a Bobber

The Breakout is one of the most popular Harley-Davidson models for conversions over in Europe, where garages seem to flock around the Softail with one goal in mind: make each one unique. Because there's so many to go around though, these shops at times end up giving the same name to otherwise completely different projects.
Back in November last year, we brought under the spotlight a 2018 Breakout called Sinner, put together by a Lithuanian shop that goes by the name Tommy and Sons. It was a rather modern-looking machine, with a collection of parts made by a number of specialist shops slapped onto it - the kind of build we often get from the Old Continent.
The one you see here is slightly older, having been born back in 2015, and this one was styled more like a bobber by Poland-based Nine Hills Motorcycles. It too is named Sinner and, for what it’s worth, it seems this one is more worthy of the moniker.
The goal of the project was to “transform a long, low and dragged motorcycle into an elegant bobber," and for all intents and purposes the Poles seems to have done exactly that.
It all starts at the front with the heavily spoked wheel, sitting under its custom fender. Behind it and the fork that supports it, the shop fitted a long and narrow fuel tank, topped by a bobber-style cap.
Further back we get a single leather seat, and a massive fender designed to wrap around the wide rear wheel, one that mirrors the one at the front in terms of design.
Mechanically, the motorcycle still sports the stock engine, only tweaked to be able to breathe easier by means of an air filter and a 2-in-1 exhaust system. The whole thing sits on a Legend air suspension.
Wrapped all around in airbrushed matt and gloss black with distressed silver flakes, this Sinner is quite the looker, a tad more old-school than the Tommy and Sons machine. Just like that one though, it keeps a veil of mystery around its cost.
