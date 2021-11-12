2018 Harley-Davidson Breakout Sinner Needs No Forgiveness for Not Being American

Starting with the year 2013, American bike maker Harley-Davidson introduced something called Breakout in the lineup of Softail motorcycles. An instant hit, the two-wheeler also quickly became a favorite for custom shops across the world, just like most other machines made in Milwaukee end up doing.
Of all the places in this big world, Europe, in particular, seems to have fallen in love with the model, and a good chunk of the continent’s custom garages started transforming the thing to suit their own desires or those of their customers.
Harley itself describes the Breakout as “a muscular modern chopper that turns stoplights into drag strips,” and those are exactly the attributes targeted by the people in the business of exaggerating a stock bike’s looks and performance.
Somewhere in Europe, there’s a small country called Lithuania. It is there where a shop called Tommy and Sons resides and does business, and it specializes in remaking Harleys to the liking of the local biker pool.
The clean-looking contraption you’re looking at here was once a stock Breakout. Assembled by Harley in 2018, it only got to travel for 222 miles (357 km) before reaching the shop and being converted into something that’s now called Sinner.
Over the years, we’ve seen many Breakout-based builds coming to light, but we must say this one is at the top of our list of preferences, at least when it comes to the way it was made to look, with tons of grey-ish black offset by copper elements on the wheels and frames, and a matching airbrush on the fuel tank.
Like most other customized Harleys out there, this one too is a collection of parts made by a number of shops doing business in this segment. The wheels, for instance, are sourced from Germany’s finest, Thunderbike, as so is the front suspension system.
The clutch, hand and forward controls have been made by Performance Machine, and the exhaust system is a SuperTrapp piece, modified by Tommy and Sons. The Lithuanian garage is also responsible for gifting the Breakout with the clean cut body kit that wraps around the build from front to rear.
As far as we can tell, the engine sitting inside the frame was not extensively tampered with (aside from gifting it with the said exhaust system), so we’re dealing with the bike’s Milwaukee-Eight 114, 1,868cc in displacement and capable of delivering 155 Nm of torque.
At the time of writing, the Breakout Sinner is listed on Tommy and Sons’ website as having been sold, but we’re not being told how much it went for. Just to give you an idea though, a more or less stock Breakout from 2018 sells used for anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000.
