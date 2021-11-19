Harley-Davidson Breakout Criminal Has Serpent-Like Exhaust, Body to (Mis)Match

If you look from far away, superficially enough, and you don’t know what those twisted pipes on the side of this motorcycle are, your brain might trick into believing you’re looking at a couple of snakes doing their thing in plain daylight.
Over the years, as we combed through some of the most extreme, visually appealing, or mechanically-impressive rides on two wheels, we’ve seen plenty of hardcore representations of exhaust systems. The one we have here though is so far ahead of all the others, it deserves a title of its own.
The serpent-like piece of hardware sits on one side of a custom build called Criminal for one reason or another. The bike started out as a stock Breakout, but was heavily modified to earn its place in the select gallery of custom rides we constantly feature here on autoevolution.
The visual effect of the exhaust system was achieved by the garage behind this build, Poland-based Nine Hills Motorcycles, through a clever play between the copper color of the pipes and welding stripes placed at almost equal intervals. The garage calls the system a piece of jewelry, and as far as design for these bits goes, they’re spot on.
Although from a color standpoint it has nothing in common with the rest of the body (in fact, it is exactly this mismatching that makes the exhaust stand out so much), it does seem to blend pretty well with the green hues deployed on most of the handcrafted body.
The shop did not limit itself at replacing the pipes, but fitted other custom bits on the thing as well in their bid to make it unique. Up front we’ve got a custom headlight, the wheels are of Performance Machine-make, and Roland Sands supplied the engine housings.
Mechanically, the brakes on the Breakout have been modified, and there’s an air suspensions system on deck to make both the thing's stance more visually appealing, and the ride more comfortable.
As far as we can tell, the engine of the motorcycle was left pretty much unchanged, and only got a small number of new and improved hardware, including the exhaust system that brought us face to face with it, and a BDL clutch.
The Poles describe the end product of their work as a “real designer firecracker,” a one-off machine that retains the elements that make the Breakout such a go-to platform for customizers, but also brings something unique to the table.
For how much it does this, though, is anybody’s guess. In the usual European style we’ve grown accustomed to by now, Nine Hills keeps the price of the project under wraps, so we have no way of telling how much the modifications made cost the owner.
