Second Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Will Be Unveiled to Mere Mortals in May

A $28 million car is a(n impossible) dream for most people, no matter how customized or special the car is. For one-percenters, it is their chance at the ultimate luxury driving experience, and Rolls-Royce is here to help them experience it.
Last year, Rolls-Royce’s luxury division, Rolls-Royce Coachbuild, unveiled the Boat Tail, which is, to this day the most expensive car in the world, with a price tag estimated at $28 million. Reports claim that the couple who commissioned it is none other than music powerhouse couple Beyonce and Jay-Z, though they never acknowledged it in any way.
Rolls-Royce will build two more such cars, with the owners’ identities a well-guarded secret. The second example will be unveiled to the eyes of mere mortals (peasants, if you will) in May this year, at the Villa d’Este in Italy. The third one will never get a public introduction because the owner wishes it to be kept a secret, a Rolls-Royce spokesperson tells AutoCar.
Until now, Rolls-Royce has been very secretive about the remaining two builds in the series. We do know now that the second example could be a “radical departure in all areas apart from its silhouette,” because it has to express the owner’s personality and tastes. Much like the owners of the first had input in the design, so will the second owner. If you pay this kind of money on a car, you will want it to be unlike anything else.
In other words, it’s not just the umbrella in the back or the champagne coolers and the custom color that will be going away. Aside from the aluminum Architecture of Luxury that is found in the new Rolls-Royce models, including the Boat Tail, and the general lines of the body, this will be a brand new vehicle. Power will still come from the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine, producing 563 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque, and the naval inspiration will still be there, but everything else will be a surprise.
