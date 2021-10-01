Luxury Car With Umbrella at the Back Out in Public for the 1st Time, What About Beyonce?

A seminal moment. This is how luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce described the date of May 27, the day when it pulled the wraps off a car with an umbrella sticking out its rear, and the promise of becoming one of the most exclusive models in history: the Boat Tail.
So far, we’ve only been able to admire the car in photos. We’ve seen it when it was officially unveiled, and countless times after that, also in pics, as rumors about who the buyers of the first example are intensified.
The most powerful of those rumors point to Beyonce and Jay-Z as being one of the lucky and rich customers with which Rolls-Royce worked for four years to have these things made. That was not confirmed, of course, but still made people crave seeing the first of the batch (all three cars will share the same body, but other than that they would “then be individually, highly personalised”) even more.
And this weekend, some people will get to experience exactly that: the first ever Boat Tail, on display in front of random, curious human eyes, at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. It will be the car’s first public outing, probably with no Beyonce and Jay-Z around (then again, who knows?).
Allegedly the most expensive car in the world (estimates are it costs over $28 million), this first example of the Boat Tail is also a unique four-wheeler, one the likes of which will never be again. It measures 5.8 meters (over 228 inches) long, is inspired by J-Class yachts, and it is so luxurious that all the other aspects of it, like performance and the mechanical bits, were never officially mentioned by its maker up to this point.
But, at least, we’ll finally get to see the thing out in the open, with the Sun shining over it. Stay tuned for info and possibly even some images from the public unveiling.
