Beyonce and Jay-Z's New Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Now Comes With Matching Timepieces

Watches and cars – a match truly made in heaven. You can scratch practically any car lover, and you're going to find a watch enthusiast just under the surface. Scratch the new Jay Z and Beyonce's Boat Tail aquision, and you're bound to find a matching luxury timepiece underneath, or maybe two.
Because the world's most expensive car must come with an opulent interior that complements it, Swiss luxury watchmaker BOVET 1822 has created a pair of unique timepieces that can serve as Boat Tail's dashboard clocks. As a result, the 51 components of the watches had to be tested for vibration and safety like any other part of the car and even had to go through several crash tests.
In order to reduce the impact of the car's vibrations, the watches’ tourbillon uses pivots rather than standard ball bearings, as well as a heavier balance wheel and a higher oscillation rate to enhance precision. A miniature Rolls-Royce "Spirit of Ecstasy" sculpture made in gold completes the tourbillon bridge.
Designed as a pair for the Boat Tail owners, one for the ladies and one for the gentlemen, the timepieces are reversible and can also be worn on the wrist, used as a table clock, pendant, or pocket watches. The dial is wrapped in an 18K 44mm white gold case and features the same Caleidolegno veneer that can be seen on Boat Tail's aft deck.
The gentlemen's version features a night sky arrangement, while the ladies' has an elaborate miniature painting of a flower bouquet. Both dials also have extremely detailed hand-engraved Bespoke sculptures of the Boat Tail, complete with wheels, door handle, and mirrors. Even the lacquer on the his-and-hers watches matches the color on the actual car.
Powered by the Bespoke 60-second tourbillon, these timepieces' hearts can beat at 21,600 vibrations per hour (vph). That's enough power to keep them running for five days, almost more than double the lifespan of a standard watch. To complete the whole look, BOVET added a midnight blue strap for the men's model and a deep red one for the women.
Rolls-Royce also thought about the holding mechanism, which can be covered with an engraved and lacquered display plaque when it's not holding the watches. Below the clock, the dashboard is fitted with a special drawer where the timepieces can be stored. No prices were announced for these pieces, but you can expect at least six figures to go with the $28.4 million Boat Tail.
