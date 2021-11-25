2017 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is Brutal in Both Name and Appearance

The term “brutal” is so powerful that it is often used in the custom car and motorcycle industries, either to describe the looks or the capabilities of the end product. Most of the time, it’s a very fitting term, and we believe that it applies perfectly to the custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy we have here as well.
The motorcycle you’re looking at was born in 2017 in the Milwaukee company’s stables as the “original fat custom icon,” as Harley describes the breed. Being a bike sold in Europe, it followed the usual path Fat Boys follow over there, leaving the dealership’s floor and ending up inside a custom garage.
That garage is called Nine Hills Motorcycles, and it’s based in Poland. We’ve featured a number of their builds before, the most recent being the Breakout Criminal.
Called Brutal, this Fat Boy conversion retains what the shop calls its two basic features: “the legendary spirit of HD, lined with many years of tradition, and the latest generation power unit, dressed in an equally modern frame.”
That power unit would be the Milwaukee-Eight 107, the kind that was available back then on the range. It’s largely unmodified, with the exception of a new exhaust system, meaning its brutality is basically the one Harley gifted it with from the get-go.
Visually speaking though, we’re talking about custom brutality. The bike “has been dressed in a slightly lighter form,” now boasting aluminum double-spoke wheels you’d usually find on a Breakout, sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear.
Over both of them sit custom fenders, and the entire contraption rests on Thunderbike adjustable suspension. Several other minor changes were made at the front, and the end result was wrapped in airbrushed black paint.
Nine Hills does not specify how much these rather minor, but effective changes cost to make.
