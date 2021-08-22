1929 Harley-Davidson Model J With Sidecar Is One Fine Piece of Harley History

Originally produced for the military, the Harley-Davidson Model J reshaped the motorcycle world when it was first introduced back in 1915. It was a major breakthrough for the bike maker in terms of engineering and design. Unlike its earlier models, this one ditched the traditional bicycle pedals and featured a kickstarter. Now, this classic work of art is looking for a new owner.
Being one of the earliest motorcycles in the bike maker's lineup, the Model J is one that still captures the attention of many. Produced between 1915 and 1929, it started out its life as mostly a military motorcycle, then it quickly rose to the top of the range status, serving civilian customers as well.
The model that you're seeing here comes from 1929, and it was acquired by its current owner in the 2000s. Ever since, it has gone through a 10-year refurbishment that was completed circa 2010. The process included repainting the bodywork and frame in green and tweaking the bike's 989cc F-head V-twin.
Redesigned for the Competition Distributing of Sturgis in 2004, its engine was rated at 9 hp when new, and it features an intake-over-exhaust design, a Schebler DeLuxe carburetor, and a four-tube "Pipes O' Pan" exhaust system.
The Model J includes a teardrop fuel tank, a tool canister, and a rear luggage rack with a brown leather doctor's bag that the owner has used to store his tools. It is said that prior to repainting, the fuel tank, fenders, and sidecar have undergone hammer work and welding.
But, considering that most of the bike's restoring work was done a decade ago, it looks incredibly well-kept. The black-painted rims measuring 18-inch are wrapped in Coker tires were mounted in the 2000s.
Vintage headlamps mounted on either side of a Delco-Remy Klaxon-II horn sit ahead of a black handlebar with a twist-grip throttle on the right and a rearview mirror on the left. Stopping is achieved via drum brakes in the front and rear, while a springer front fork handles suspension.
Separate keyed switches for the ignition and lighting, an ammeter, and an ornate map light can be found on the dash panel. There is no speedometer or odometer, and the real mileage is unknown, but the seller estimates having added 50 miles (80 km) in about six years, so it hasn't seen much wear.
As for the sidecar, the retro beauty is outfitted with brown vinyl upholstery and armrests, as well as "a fender, a hinged access door, a passenger foot brace, leaf-spring suspension, and an outboard running light".
The 1929 Model J, together with the sidecar, is currently being offered on Bring a Trailer. The online auction will remain open for another two days until August 25th, and the highest bid on this classic fine piece sits at $37,750.
