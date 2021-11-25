Jay Leno's Garage Has Ashton Kutcher's Dream Cars, He's an American Muscle Car Fan

It might be that Jay Leno can get you absolutely any car you’ve ever dreamed of. Ashton Kutcher was the most recent famous name to star on his show, and Leno knows what the actor’s dream cars are. Spoiler alert, he loves muscle cars.
The first one, which Ashton Kutcher feared, was a muscle car, of course. From the revving of its engine, the actor called that it sounded like one. And it was. The first one that was on his list was a 1972 Chevelle SS Tribute, which comes with a 7.4-liter engine, and puts out 650 hp following a boost in power. That's almost 300 horsepower more than the standard SS Tribute.
“I’m a big American muscle car guy,” he explained. And added: “I really like a big block, I like it loud, I like it fast.”
Going back into his love for muscle cars, he explained that these dream cars felt like the cars you wanted to be driving when you were younger. He shared he used to own a 1983 Ford Escort back in the day, dreaming of more power and more torque.
He went further and shared that his love for this one is “partially about the way it sound, and partially the sleekness on the lines on it.”
So, was the first option a dream car for him? Totally.
The second option, Kutcher guessed that it wasn’t a “big block muscle car,” just by the sound of its engine. He wasn't right. It was a 1969 El Camino SS 396 Turbo-Jet, with a 6.5-liter V8 engine, three-speed automatic transmission, and 325 hp. The car in question, a matte mint green colored one, was actually owned by comedian Jeff Dunham.
Is this dream car material for Ashton? He shared he would be going with the Chevelle over the El Camino, because he feared driving the latter.
The last option he had was not a muscle car. It was a 1979 Porsche 930 Carrera Turbo Coupe, with a 3.3-liter turbocharged flat-six engine, which mated to a four-speed manual transmission, puts out 265 horsepower. But he has a very surprising connection to this one. It was his all-time favorite football player, Walter Payton’s car. He called it a “dream,” just for being Payton's ride, and his face showed which one his choice was.
Since the last one didn’t have an engine because they were working on it, Kutcher decided to get over his fear and drive the El Camino. And he had a lot of fun, especially driving with two cops behind them.
