Harley-Davidson Aggressor Will Really Make You Want to Get Out of the Way

Muscle bikes have been made to be the definition of power on two wheels, and for a long time, they were also a definition that mostly applied to Japanese motorcycle makers. That was until the early years of the new millennium, when Harley-Davidson joined the party with the VRSC, or the V-Rods.
In production for about 16 years (lines stopped rolling in 2017) and spanning across a great number of variants, the family of American muscle bikes still has a big influence on the industry today.
How so? Well, like it or not, V-Rods are some of the most customized motorcycles on the market. That’s true at least in some parts of the world, like say Europe, where countless customs shops keep busy spitting out their own interpretation of V-Rods.
We’ve already talked about a number of these garages, most of them from Germany, but other countries have them too. Poland, for instance, has its fair share of Harley-dedicated shops, including something called Nine Hills Motorcycles.
This is the first time we’ve featured these guys, and we’ll kick off our coverage of their work with the Aggressor, you guessed, a V-Rod-based build.
A 2013 model year by birth, the two-wheeler was converted into something that once it pops out into your rearview mirror, it's sure to make you want to get out of the way. Wrapped in black all over with discrete touches of gold, the Aggressor looks extremely big thanks to the added, sculpted body kit, and the massive rear wheel.
The thing boasts a ton of custom parts, from the large rear fender signed by Rick's Motorcycles to the Arnott air suspension that supports the whole build. We also get an aluminum swingarm, custom front fork, Cult-Werk frame covers, and, the cherry on the cake, a contrasting Akrapovic exhaust system.
There is one piece of info that is missing though to make this project complete, and that is the price. Like most European shops, Nine Hills too is tight-lipped when it comes to the cost of its conversions.
