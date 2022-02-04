Harley-Davidson Breakout Goes $39,000 Ferrari on Two Wheels, It’s All About Color Play

As we kept moving through the world of customized Harley-Davidsons these past few years, we’ve seen a number of American two-wheelers being modified to honor, in one way or another, the greatest names of the automotive industry. The bike we have here is the latest in this select batch, and Ferrari is the carmaker it is going for.
The motorcycle started life as a Breakout 114 and was that until it crossed the doors of a French garage called Melk. Generally, this crew is in the business of applying paint, but since you can’t really call a re-painted Harley a custom, they often go the whole nine yards.
Like most custom Harleys, the bike got modified using parts sourced from all over the world. Maintaining its overall stock stance, the Breakout was propped on an air suspension system from Platinum, received a 260 mm wide rear wheel, which got fitted with Metzeler rubber, and a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system to go with the otherwise stock engine.
But it’s the color play that’s supposed to make this thing stand out in the crowd. For the task at hand, Melk used no less than three paints, enhanced by satin and gloss varnishes.
Something called Vivid Black was sprayed on most of the bike, from the covers of the rockers and pushrods to one on the primary. Black also drapes the stretched fuel tank, fenders, and fairing.
Complementing the darkness of the build is Grigio Silverstone Ferrari Satin on the rims, pulley, and brake discs. Together, the two hues really make the fine, subtle touches of yellow stand out on the bike.
The yellow is called Giallo Modena Ferrari, and it decorates the rims of the wheels, parts of the engine, the fuel tank and fenders. Combined with the glow of the Kellerman lights fitted on the build, the Breakout sure makes for an appealing conversion.
Appealing, but not exactly cheap. Melk says it can make something like this for $35,000 euros, which is about $39,000 at today’s exchange rates.
