Harley-Davidson Copper Is Night Rod on Photon and Bronze Diet

Looking at all the custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod projects out there, one might be inclined to believe it doesn’t take all that much of an effort to make one. But despite the large number of such projects, some coming from the most unlikely places in the world, it actually takes a great deal of everything to make one really stand out.
For one, just think how difficult it must be for custom garages to come up with something that hasn’t been done before in this very crowded world, while at the same time managing to keep the iconic look of the American muscle machine.
To keep themselves relevant and help them give V-Rods unique touches every time, shops have devised special body kits that they slap on these machines. The one we see here displayed on the modified 2008 Night Rod is called Photon Series and has been cooked up in Lithuania by an enterprise called Tommy and Sons.
We’ve seen this kit before, most recently on the Silver Line we talked about earlier this week, and that kind of makes the two builds similar. Yet, they couldn’t be more different, and that is mostly owed to the clever use of colors on each build.
You see, the Silver Line made perfect use of the original shades of the VRSCF it was based on, and that of course included tons of cold, silvery elements. The Night Rod on the other hand is an all-black apparition, thus a bit trickier to play around with.
Tommy and Sons kept the factory blackness of the machine, including on the engine, and perfectly integrated it into a design that does not shy away from using bronze foil in various locations, helping sharpen the aggressive look of the bike.
The Photon body (which includes things like the airbox and radiator covers, a CNC milled speedometer frame, the fenders and fuel tank overalls) is backed mechanically by a 300 mm wide rear tire conversion, a new swingarm and pulley, and a shock that is 1 inch taller for increased ground clearance.
As for the cost of the build, that is as much of a mystery as with any other European-remade Harley. Tommy and Sons does not say how much it cost to put together, but a small list of parts used, including the body kit (the list can be found here), amounts to close to 2,700 euros, which is about $3,000 at today’s exchange rates.
To keep themselves relevant and help them give V-Rods unique touches every time, shops have devised special body kits that they slap on these machines. The one we see here displayed on the modified 2008 Night Rod is called Photon Series and has been cooked up in Lithuania by an enterprise called Tommy and Sons.
We’ve seen this kit before, most recently on the Silver Line we talked about earlier this week, and that kind of makes the two builds similar. Yet, they couldn’t be more different, and that is mostly owed to the clever use of colors on each build.
You see, the Silver Line made perfect use of the original shades of the VRSCF it was based on, and that of course included tons of cold, silvery elements. The Night Rod on the other hand is an all-black apparition, thus a bit trickier to play around with.
Tommy and Sons kept the factory blackness of the machine, including on the engine, and perfectly integrated it into a design that does not shy away from using bronze foil in various locations, helping sharpen the aggressive look of the bike.
The Photon body (which includes things like the airbox and radiator covers, a CNC milled speedometer frame, the fenders and fuel tank overalls) is backed mechanically by a 300 mm wide rear tire conversion, a new swingarm and pulley, and a shock that is 1 inch taller for increased ground clearance.
As for the cost of the build, that is as much of a mystery as with any other European-remade Harley. Tommy and Sons does not say how much it cost to put together, but a small list of parts used, including the body kit (the list can be found here), amounts to close to 2,700 euros, which is about $3,000 at today’s exchange rates.