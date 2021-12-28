Harley-Davidson reDevoted Is a Properly Re-Muscled Custom Night Rod

There are so many custom Harley-Davidson V-Rods out there (especially in Europe) that it’s getting increasingly difficult to find one that really stands out in the crowd. That’s because most of them, although great in design and execution, look pretty much the same, and they fail to get our blood pumping.
But that’s exactly what this VRSCDX Night Rod did when our eyes fell on it. Born back in 2011 in the Milwaukee stables, it spent most of its life in stock form, until it crossed the path of a Lithuanian custom Harley garage (yes, there is such a thing) called Tommy and Sons.
The crew set out to perform its usual modifications, but somehow managed to come up with a version of a V-Rod that is as memorable as you can get them.
The bike is wearing loads of added body elements, most of them sculpted, muscular, and imposing enough to send across a message of pure power. Power that comes from the stock engine Harley placed in the now copper-painted frame a decade ago, controlled by means of the stock 5-speed transmission.
The modifications made by Tommy and Sons are not limited to the reshaped fuel tank and bulky front end of the project. Both wheels are custom ones, with the one at the front boasting a diameter of 19 inches, and the one at the rear, to properly offset it, 280 mm in diameter.
A German tuning house by the name No Limit Custom supplied the front fork and swingarm, but also the engine covers. Also, Performance Machine is responsible with gifting the bike with its controls, and J.W. Speakers produced the LED headlight.
Showing 24,000 miles (38,600 km) on the clock, the bike was rechristened reDevoted, but as usual, we are not being told how much it cost to be made.
