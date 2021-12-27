Harley-Davidson BlacK BlocK Is How They Spell Awesome in a Small Country

Lithuania is a small country hidden somewhere in Europe’s Baltic region. Under 3 million people make up its population, and apart from the beautiful geography and the peace and quiet it offers, it’s not really famous for anything. Certainly not for motorcycle building.
Yet it is exactly from this small country that a custom motorcycle shop that’s trying to make a name for itself in this industry comes. It’s called Tommy and Sons, and we’ve featured them before on a couple of occasions.
Like most small European shops, this one too sets its sights on Harley-Davidsons and created quite a number of unique ones over the years. Unlike the continent’s big names in the industry though, Tommy and Sons does not generally stick to a single base model, but rather likes to experiment.
We’ve seen that already with the Sporstero Scramblero, which started life as a 2016 Sportster, and the Sinner, which was originally a 2018 Breakout, but now it’s time for something a bit more in-your-face, the more long-trip-oriented BlacK BlocK.
Under that name, and a bunch of custom hardware carefully fitted in there, sits a 2013 Ultra Limited. It keeps its overall stance, but was made to look sharper and a tad more aggressive by the talented Lithuanian hands.
The most noticeable change at the front is the addition of a much larger wheel, a 23-inch piece that wears Avon Cobra rubber. Then, moving toward the back, we get slightly massaged body parts, all wrapped in custom painting, fitting but devoid of any unnecessary adornments, other than the given name of the build.
Mechanically, the engine remains the stock one, tied to the 6-speed transmission, only this time it breaths out through an in-house-made exhaust system. The triple tree is also made by Tommy and Sons, and so are the handlebar and foot controls, which were made to work with existing Harley hardware.
We’re not told how much the BlacK BlocK cost to put together, because that's how Europeans roll.
