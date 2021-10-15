Harley-Davidson Sporstero Scramblero Is a Rugged Beast for Roads Few Heard Of

Harley-Davidson describes its range of Sportster motorcycles as being the great American freedom machines. At the time of writing, there’s only one of these factory-made beasts out there stealing the headlines, the newly-introduced Sportster S, but if one looks hard enough, older representatives of the breed still have something to say. Especially when properly handled by talented hands.
Although it doesn’t look like it, the contraption you’re looking at here was once a 2016 Sportster of the XL883L variety. It presently looks completely different, blurring the lines between genres to the point we might think we’re faced with a fully custom build.
The bike wears the weird name of Sporstero Scramblero, given to it by the people who handled its build, a Lithuania-based garage going by the name Tommy and Sons. It got stripped to the bone and then rebuilt into a two-wheeler seemingly capable of handling all kinds of terrain.
The stock 883 engine is still in the motorcycle’s frame, tied to a 5-speed transmission, only it now breathes through a new, custom-made air cleaner, and a home-brewed exhaust.
The bike rides on an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch one at the rear, backed by a Harley-Davidson suspension in the case of the front one, and a Tommy and Sons one for the back.
There are no other body parts displayed on the build other than the fuel tank, seat, and tiny little fender up front. That, in combination with a special, winter camo-like paint job, makes the entire thing look incredibly fit and rugged.
At the time of writing, the motorcycle is listed as sold, currently trekking the European country’s roads and trails, all of them little known to us. We are not being told how much the thing cost to put together, or for how much it went.
