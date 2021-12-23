Cornelia Tiny House Fuels Your Nature-Driven Creativity for No Less Than $155K

1966 Harley-Davidson FLH Electra-Glide Hosts Shovelhead Muscle and Aftermarket Hardware

We'd say the new saddle looks far better than the oversized stock item, wouldn’t you agree? 18 photos



The ‘66 MY FLH Electra-Glide pictured in this article’s photo gallery is making its way to the auction block at no reserve on The Motor Company’s long-running Panhead powerplant received an electric starter back in 1965, thus spawning the Electra-Glide sobriquet. However, the engine was discarded altogether for the following model-year, making way for the smoother and more powerful Shovelhead.This bad boy stayed in production up until 1984, and the bike shown above was among the first Harleys to host the 74-cubic-inch juggernaut. It is a 1966 Harley-Davidson FLH Electra-Glide with 28k miles (45,000 km) on the counter, sporting an aftermarket solo saddle, aluminum cylinder heads and fiberglass saddlebags.Featuring a compression ratio of 8.0:1 and two valves per cylinder, its 1,212cc Shovelhead V-twin is good for up to 60 ponies at 5,200 revs. On the other hand, a healthy torque output figure of 70 pound-feet (95 Nm) will be accomplished lower down the rpm range. The air-cooled power source is paired with a four-speed gearbox, which spins the rear 16-inch hoop through a chain final drive.When it reaches the ground, this force enables Milwaukee’s brute to achieve a top speed of 99 mph (160 kph), an that’s not too bad for a machine that weighs 717 pounds (325 kg). The powertrain is hugged by a steel skeleton, whose front end sits on a pair of telescopic forks.At six o’clock, suspension duties are taken good care of by dual adjustable shock absorbers with coilover assemblies. Stopping power hails from traditional drum brakes on both ends, while the Electra-Glide's fuel capacity is rated at 4.2 gallons (16 liters). Lastly, its wheelbase measures 59.1 inches (1,500 mm).The ‘66 MY FLH Electra-Glide pictured in this article’s photo gallery is making its way to the auction block at no reserve on Bring A Trailer , and you’ve got another five days (until December 27) to submit your bids if you’re interested. Currently, you’d need about 11,000 bucks to top the highest bid, which is registered at $10,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.