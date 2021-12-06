Harley-Davidson Pan America Recalled As They Could Lose Weight, Like Passenger Weight

5 Harley-Davidson Pan America Goes Live as 1250 and 1250 Special, All Bets Are Off

Dealers were informed on December 1, and owners should be mailed starting today (December 6). In the meantime, they can get in contact with Harley-Davidson, together with the), is conducting a recall for certain Pan America models . These include 2,689 units of the 1250 and 1250 Special, which came to life between March 8 and October 13, this year. Those made subsequent to the latter date have a different part that does not exhibit the recall condition.In the ‘defect notice’, the safety agency states that the seat base may not have been fastened accordingly during assembly, and might cause the hand-hold portion to fracture. Field data reveals that it is more likely to fail upon receiving upward load while deploying the center stand, and if it fails altogether, then the passenger could be prone to injury.The North American company , based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, didn’t say whether they are aware of any accidents and/or injuries related to this condition. However, the failure of the part can be noticed by the rider and/or passenger when engaging the center stand or pulling the hand-hold feature upwards before the bike is in motion. Owners are advised not to use the feature until their rides are fixed.Authorized technicians will replace the part with an updated one, and all work will be carried out free of charge. Since the bikes are still covered by the factory warranty, Harley-Davidson does not plan to reimburse those who may have fixed the problem independently.Dealers were informed on December 1, and owners should be mailed starting today (December 6). In the meantime, they can get in contact with Harley at 1-800-258-2464, using the recall number 0178, should they have any questions on the topic or with the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.