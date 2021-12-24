Former Batman Actor Ben Affleck Enjoys an Afternoon Ride on Electric Harley-Davidson

Ben Affleck may not be Batman in real life, but he has all the right features. A famous girlfriend, a big fortune in the bank, and a love for dark vehicles. The actor was seen enjoying an afternoon ride on an electric Harley-Davidson, the LiveWire.
Ben Affleck’s love for motorcycles is quite famous. His former girlfriend, James Bond’s No Time to Die actress Ana de Armas, gave him a custom BMW motorcycle for his 48th birthday. The model was built from scratch with WYLD Garage Co. and named it “R100 'Pioneer,” which seems to be based on The Defender. De Armas had added his and hers matching helmets to the gift. Affleck also owns another model from the brand, a BMW S1000 RR.
Now the 49-year-old actor went on a ride in Brenton on December 23, wearing his beloved black leather jacket while riding a Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle.
He’s riding the giant the company's first attempt at the electric motorcycle market, called LiveWire. With a cost of approximately $30,000, it’s both fast, and good for the environment. Surely the price is not an issue for the actor and director, who has a net worth of $150 million as of 2021.
Powered by an electric liquid-cooled three-phase induction motor located below the battery, it delivers approximately 105 horsepower, with 86 lb-ft (117 Nm) of torque. The electric motorcycle provides 146 miles (235 km) of range in the city or 95 miles (152 km) of stop-and-go and highway range.
On his motorcycle ride around his neighborhood, the actor was also joined by his nine-year-old son, Samuel, who rode alongside him on a regular bike, wearing a helmet. To protect their privacy during this father-son bonding time on two wheels, we’ve only included pictures of Affleck riding his bike, and you can check it out in the attachment below.
Now the 49-year-old actor went on a ride in Brenton on December 23, wearing his beloved black leather jacket while riding a Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle.
He’s riding the giant the company's first attempt at the electric motorcycle market, called LiveWire. With a cost of approximately $30,000, it’s both fast, and good for the environment. Surely the price is not an issue for the actor and director, who has a net worth of $150 million as of 2021.
Powered by an electric liquid-cooled three-phase induction motor located below the battery, it delivers approximately 105 horsepower, with 86 lb-ft (117 Nm) of torque. The electric motorcycle provides 146 miles (235 km) of range in the city or 95 miles (152 km) of stop-and-go and highway range.
On his motorcycle ride around his neighborhood, the actor was also joined by his nine-year-old son, Samuel, who rode alongside him on a regular bike, wearing a helmet. To protect their privacy during this father-son bonding time on two wheels, we’ve only included pictures of Affleck riding his bike, and you can check it out in the attachment below.