Harley-Davidson Spins Off LiveWire Into a Separate Public Company, Taiwan Involved

Back in 2019, Harley-Davidson made it obvious for everyone it is making the electric motorcycle game a priority for the company's future. It did so by taking the name of its LiveWire two-wheeler and slapping it onto a separate division. Now, it goes even further and established the nameplate as a separate company altogether.
Harley will not do this on its own, but with help from special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (ABIC). The two will join forces to give birth to a new publicly traded company (New York Stock Exchange symbol LVW) which should become “the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the U.S.”
The company will be called LiveWire, of course, and it will include the maker of electric balance bikes for kids Stacyc. Harley will be the largest owner, holding 74 percent of the shares, ABIC will own 17 percent, and a few others, including Taiwan-based bike maker Kymco, the rest.
The American bike maker expects the new company to have “an enterprise value of approximately $1.77 billion and post-money equity value of approximately $2.31 billion at closing.” ABIC will invest $400 million cash held in trust, Harley itself $100 million, and an equal amount should come from Kymco.
At first, the new company will be represented in the North America and Europe, but later an expansion into Asia is planned. At the time of writing, there is no info on product list, but we are being told “this transaction will give LiveWire the freedom to fund new product development and accelerate its go-to-market model.”
As per the announcement made this week, the separation of LiveWire and its going public should take place in the first half of next year, so if you’re planning to invest in something, you might want to keep your eyes on this one.
