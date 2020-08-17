5 Conor McGregor Races Water Bikes With the Princess of Monaco

Ben Affleck Gets New Custom BMW Motorcycle From Girlfriend as Birthday Present

View this post on Instagram • A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas) on Aug 16, 2020 at 2:48pm PDT Ben Affleck turned 48 on August 15 and celebrated with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas, whom he’s been dating since earlier this year. To mark the occasion, she gave him a new BMW custom bike as a birthday present. And what a beauty it is!Also on Saturday, presumably shortly after receiving his new (and very awesome) gift, Ben took Ana for a ride in Pacific Palisades, California. People magazine says that the bike is a custom one built from the ground up by the team behind WYLD Garage Co., a custom shop from California. They do a lot of custom vehicles, from bikes to cars and even buses, but they’re not building them “from scratch,” as the celebrity publication notes.In fact, Affleck’s new bike seems to be The Defender , a custom CRD Cafe Racer from WYLD that’s based on a BMW and that can be built to the owner’s specifications. “Each BMW Cafe Racer is unique and can be customized from paint to engine, wheels and more!” a note on the official website of the shop reads.Affleck seemed thrilled with the birthday present, grinning from ear to ear as he rode with Ana in the back. She even got him matching green helmets for two (and they wore matching sneakers, because love), and were apparently so eager to try them out that they didn’t even have the time to remove the stickers. Who needs visibility on the road when you’re guided by love.Jokes aside, Affleck’s new bike is just the kind of birthday gift you’d expect a celebrity of his net worth (some $150 million this year) and inclination (he’s known to be a passionate rider and collector) to get – and enjoy.

