Ben Affleck Wants to Buy a Megayacht Just so He Can Impress Jennifer Lopez

Of all the reasons to want to buy a megayacht, the desire to impress just one person is probably not high on the list. Then again, priorities tend to shift when your net worth is estimated in the hundreds of millions.
Here’s a very silly bit of celebrity gossip, which may or may not check out. You probably heard that the latest and, without a doubt, hottest celebrity couple of the summer is the reunited Bennifer: Bennifer 2.0, i.e. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The two dated between 2002 and 2004, and broke up shortly after getting engaged—but not before they starred together in the Gigli movie and, more importantly, in J.Lo’s video for Jenny From the Block.
Us Weekly claims in its latest print edition that Affleck is head over heels in love with Lopez. He is so smitten that he’s seriously considering buying a multi-million megayacht so he can live out his James Bond fantasy with her and, in the process, impress her with his swagger. You’d think that two adults in their 50s (give or take a couple of years) are beyond this kind of reasoning, but celebrities do tend to be different from regular mortals in many ways.
“It’s really the whole James Bond fantasy he’s had for years with the gambling and the alpha male posturing. Lusting after megayachts has always been part of that,” says an “insider” of Affleck’s planned purchase. Apparently, he thinks a megayacht is a perfect way to celebrate their reunion, and Lopez might agree. “That’s the thing he and Jennifer have in common: Bigger is always better,” adds the spy.
As noted above, this is celebrity gossip and of the juiciest (and silliest) kind. It’s more than likely not true, but if Affleck really considers the purchase, at least he’s not short on options, from luxury day cruisers to legit floating mansions and luxury hybrids. Once the deal goes through, they can set out to recreate that iconic Jenny From the Block scene.
