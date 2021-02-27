Opulence? Newmar's Pimped Out London Aire Motor Coach Has It

Here’s the Moment $90 Million Custom Megayacht Go Crashed Into Sint Maarten Dock

The vessel in question is Go from Turquoise Yachts, a custom creation that is owned by Capri Sun tycoon Hans Peter Wild and is estimated at some $90.5 million. Delivered in 2018, it’s a gorgeous megayacht with incredibly luxury amenities and, at 251 feet (77 meters), it was the largest built by the shipyard at the time.The incident happened this week, as Go was leaving Simpson Bay Lagoon from its berth in Ile de Sol Marina. Because the vessel crashed into the Sint Maarten Yacht Club dock twice, people on the scene quickly whipped out their phones and were able to record the second time it happened. This was also the more serious collision, with Go hitting the wooden dock and then ripping through concrete.According to the Sint Maarten Yacht Club , the impact has caused significant damage they’re yet to assess in full. Specifically, they’re wondering whether the piles supporting the structure are intact, and are worried about whether insurance for Go will cover the repairs. For the time being, the dock remains closed until further notice.The Daily Herald reports that the incident was due to a computer malfunction. One bystander from the video below is heard joking about how Go was being operated by a learner driver, which is potentially funny only because no one was injured. However, as Go pulls out, you can see it also took some damage.Go is powered by 2 Caterpillar 2,575 hp diesel engines and boasts a top speed of 18 knots, with a range of 5,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots. Amenities on board include spa, steam room and gym, pool and jacuzzi, helipad and tender garage, cinema and beach club. Accommodation is for 16 guests and 19 crew, and it is not known whether the owner was on board when the crash happened.