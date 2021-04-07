Giorgio Armani and Admiral Are Building a New Megayacht, and It’s Golden

It’s not uncommon for a shipbuilder with experience and a generous budget to turn to a fashion designer for a unique or limited-edition collaboration. This is one of those times, but it’s more special because the designer in question is Armani.
Like pretty much everything else in life, haute couture and everyday fashion are a matter of taste. That’s why many designs from Versace or Louis Vuitton, though impeccable in theory and execution, never appeal to a large section of the public, who might even go as far as to describe them as hideous or tacky. But Armani stands in a category of its own, and it’s all thanks to CEO Giorgio Armani himself.
Armani is one of the richest men in the world ($7.7 billion, in case you want to put an exact number on it), and he is also quite the experienced yacht designer, having contributed to his own megayachts, Mariù and Maìn. The latter, a $60 million vessel, is the living, breathing example of elegance materialized, a gorgeous combination of muted gold with dark velvety green and somber navy, surprising materials, and the most unique layouts in the industry.
That said, Armani is bringing that experience to a new project with The Italian Sea Group’s flagship brand Admiral Yachts. The project was announced some days ago and, for whatever reason, kept intentionally shrouded in mystery. The only details made public are that it will measure 72 meters (236 feet), be ready in early 2024, and, based on one render released, have a stunning silhouette in gold.
“This agreement, of which I am extremely proud, is a further confirmation of our way of being able to realize unique projects with Made in Italy brands of excellence that share our values,” Giovanni Costantino, founder and CEO of The Italian Sea Group, says. “Armani is synonymous with timeless elegance and sophistication and its stylistic vision will also increase our stylistic sensitivity. The new motor yacht, which combines technology and excellence in design with the distinctive features of Armani and its deep identity will give us great satisfaction.”
On the upside, the early 2024 completion date means that it won’t be long until more details are made public. This project will be the one to keep an eye out for.
Like pretty much everything else in life, haute couture and everyday fashion are a matter of taste. That’s why many designs from Versace or Louis Vuitton, though impeccable in theory and execution, never appeal to a large section of the public, who might even go as far as to describe them as hideous or tacky. But Armani stands in a category of its own, and it’s all thanks to CEO Giorgio Armani himself.
Armani is one of the richest men in the world ($7.7 billion, in case you want to put an exact number on it), and he is also quite the experienced yacht designer, having contributed to his own megayachts, Mariù and Maìn. The latter, a $60 million vessel, is the living, breathing example of elegance materialized, a gorgeous combination of muted gold with dark velvety green and somber navy, surprising materials, and the most unique layouts in the industry.
That said, Armani is bringing that experience to a new project with The Italian Sea Group’s flagship brand Admiral Yachts. The project was announced some days ago and, for whatever reason, kept intentionally shrouded in mystery. The only details made public are that it will measure 72 meters (236 feet), be ready in early 2024, and, based on one render released, have a stunning silhouette in gold.
“This agreement, of which I am extremely proud, is a further confirmation of our way of being able to realize unique projects with Made in Italy brands of excellence that share our values,” Giovanni Costantino, founder and CEO of The Italian Sea Group, says. “Armani is synonymous with timeless elegance and sophistication and its stylistic vision will also increase our stylistic sensitivity. The new motor yacht, which combines technology and excellence in design with the distinctive features of Armani and its deep identity will give us great satisfaction.”
On the upside, the early 2024 completion date means that it won’t be long until more details are made public. This project will be the one to keep an eye out for.