A Yacht Is a Very Sensible Wedding Gift, FYI

If you’re into hypercars, rare classics, superyacht design or other types of highly expensive motorized collectibles, you’re probably accustomed to some pretty outrageous stuff. Even in this context, this might feel a bit “extra.”
A recent wedding video has gone viral for the most surprising reason: the bride’s gift to the groom after their vow exchange. Wedding videos are extra by definition even with regular people, and especially so if they involve moderate-to-very rich individuals like Janeen and Trederick here. But they’re going for the crown.
The wedding took place earlier this month in Miami, on board the Seafair Miami, a megayacht that serves as a wedding venue, and was duly documented by a team of professional photographers and videographers. It was standard and, depending on personal views, probably uninteresting stuff, until the moment after the two exchanged vows.
This is when the bride took the microphone to declare that she didn’t know what she could get the man who had everything as a wedding present, so she figured “it’s only fit for [me] to buy you a yacht.” Makes sense, it’s a very sensible buy. The camera zoomed out to show a smaller-size yacht on display out on the water, as the groom teared up a bit and guests rushed to see it.
The two newlyweds run their own real estate agency and seem to live the kind of Instagram-ready life you usually see in A-list celebrities, with expensive cars, expensive vacations and designer clothes. A yacht was missing.
As for why the video went viral, it wasn’t because these people are having a hundred-person wedding in the middle of an international health crisis, as one would expect. It’s because they’re so next level and represent the kind of energy many aspire to: the wife yacht-gifting kind of energy.
The wedding took place earlier this month in Miami, on board the Seafair Miami, a megayacht that serves as a wedding venue, and was duly documented by a team of professional photographers and videographers. It was standard and, depending on personal views, probably uninteresting stuff, until the moment after the two exchanged vows.
This is when the bride took the microphone to declare that she didn’t know what she could get the man who had everything as a wedding present, so she figured “it’s only fit for [me] to buy you a yacht.” Makes sense, it’s a very sensible buy. The camera zoomed out to show a smaller-size yacht on display out on the water, as the groom teared up a bit and guests rushed to see it.
The two newlyweds run their own real estate agency and seem to live the kind of Instagram-ready life you usually see in A-list celebrities, with expensive cars, expensive vacations and designer clothes. A yacht was missing.
As for why the video went viral, it wasn’t because these people are having a hundred-person wedding in the middle of an international health crisis, as one would expect. It’s because they’re so next level and represent the kind of energy many aspire to: the wife yacht-gifting kind of energy.