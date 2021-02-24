$610 Million Solaris Yacht Is Nearing Completion, Will Be World’s Most Powerful

Roman Abramovich is worth an estimated $12+ billion and has a reputation for enjoying only the finest things in life. These include the world’s most expensive and, for a couple of years, largest privately owned superyacht, Eclipse. Built in 2010 and refurbished in 2015, Eclipse is so technologically advanced that it is believed even to include anti-paparazzi lasers that prevent them from snapping pictures of it.
We’ve discussed Eclipse in detail in a previous story. Not many specifics are known of the custom vessel for security reasons and because Abramovich only charters it to likewise wealthy friends and celebrities who are highly unlikely to talk to the media about it. It is believed that the 534-foot (163-meter), 9-deck superyacht cost anything between $600 million and $1.5 billion, and that maintenance alone is $60 million a year.
big and luxurious and was obviously made with the “no expense spared” motto that each guest cabin comes with its own jacuzzi, and amenities onboard are the stuff of legend.
From this perspective, Abramovich is downgrading.
His latest toy is called Solaris, and it’s nearing completion at the Lloyd Werft shipyard in Bremerhaven, Germany. Measuring 460 feet (140 meters), Solaris is smaller than Eclipse, and its price tag is considerably less impressive as well. If we’re to believe reports in the British tabloid media (which isn’t advisable, but they can serve as a point of reference), it costs some $610 million to build and will be custom made for its owner, much like Eclipse.
With a volume of 11,000GT, it will have a displacement hull with a bulbous hull, a built-in steel hull, and steel superstructure. Propulsion is possible thanks to two Azipods that will render it the “most powerful yacht in the world.” Again, this is coming from The Sun, but considering who the future owner is, it’s likely. The top speed will be 18 knots, which is less than Eclipse but still impressive for a vessel of this size.
Amenities will include at least a couple of helipads and possibly storage, a generous beach club, a swimming pool, private jacuzzis, and everything else you can usually find on superyachts: cinema, restaurant, and a variety of dining options, bars, fully-equipped gym, spas and wellness centers, saloons, the works. A packed garage with tenders, shadow boats, and water toys is also expected.
heading out for sea trials. Abramovich is expected to take delivery of it either this spring or in early summer, just in time to set summer sail for the farthest corners of the world in his newest, most powerful toy.
Because this is a private commission, details are kept under wraps by what must be ironclad privacy agreements. Still, when Solaris launches, we could possibly get a better look at it than what we’re provided with these photos.
