Kiwa Superyacht Concept Makes Seafaring Luxurious and Guilt-Free

The billionaires of today won’t have to wait until tomorrow to be able to sail the world’s oceans with a guiltless conscience. The Kiwa superyacht will deliver on both accounts.

Designer Isaac Burrough has recently unveiled his biggest project to date: a concept for a hybrid superyacht that is both luxurious and “future-proofed,” which means that future developments in the field could potentially offer it unlimited range.

Kiwa is named after the Maori guardian of the ocean and is, for the time being, a concept of a hybrid vessel. Measuring 360 feet (110 meters) in length, it’s the biggest project from the designer. And it’s a true beauty, proving to the world that you can have the best of everything: luxury at sea with all the amenities, and a guilt-free conscience.

At least on paper you can.

“The intention for Kiwa was to design a yacht that is both modern and elegant,” Burrough says about his latest creation. “Her sleek silhouette combined with curvaceous surfaces give grace despite her exploration capabilities. A yacht that will looks sophisticated whether cruising the Mediterranean or the Arctic.”

Kiwa stands out for its impressive size and sleek, elegant lines, for its goal to cater to both those looking for adventure and those who want to relax at sea, and for aiming to do all this with the smallest impact on the environment. Burrough says that Kiwa has been “future-proofed,” in the sense that it was designed in such a way as to adapt to upcoming developments in solar and battery tech, which will virtually give it an unlimited range.

For the time being, though, Kiwa would only be able to cruise in electric-only mode for a few hours, offering guests the possibility to visit unpolluted, virgin waters with minimal impact or, according to preference, to cruise without noise, emissions or fumes for short whiles.

Kiwa is fitted with more than 650 square feet (200 square meters) of solar panels, has hybrid propulsion, and a low volume-to-length hull, which improves efficiency. It aims to “reimagine sustainable seafaring,” while adding a touch of luxury and extra zen. Because, as you can see in the gallery attached, zen was a priority in designing this: everything on board is elegant and inviting, from the vast sundecks to the open areas, the furnishings and the amenities.

Designed to appeal to both adventurers and more relaxed guests, Kiwa has several sundecks that open up to 360-degree views, an incredible swim platform that slopes and blends into the sea and, above it, a glass-bottomed pool that stands high in the air. The uppermost sundeck is vast and comes with its own jacuzzi. What better way is there to enjoy seafaring than in a jacuzzi with elevated panoramic views?

With the designer proposing a superyacht for worldwide cruising, it comes with plenty of space for all types of water toys and assorted equipment. In total, Kiwa boasts about 575 square feet (175 square meters) of storage space, including two guest tenders (of 12 and 7 meters / 39 and 23 feet, respectively) and two crew tenders of 7 meters (23 feet). Furthermore, the forward helicopter pad was designed with a H145 helicopter in mind, allowing for easy transfer of guests at a moment’s notice.

Speaking of guests and crew, Kiwa would accommodate a total of 14 guests and 29 crew. Burrough doesn’t go into the specifics of the guest layout or how spacious the cabins would be, so you’ve got the exterior design to form a guess on what the interior might look.

Neither did he elaborate on the specifics of the propulsion system, estimated range for the time being, with current tech, or an estimated price. Kiwa is still a concept at this stage, but like most concepts of this type, it could probably become real if the right person – with the right amount of money – came along and commissioned it.

