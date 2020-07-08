Black Swan Concept, the Perfect Superyacht for the Billionaire Supervillain

Officially unveiled in 2016, the Black Swan concept from designer Timur Bozca remains one of the most impressive – and memorable – superyacht concepts of all time. In the four years since it was made public, it doesn’t look like it attracted any potential investors who might take it from the concept stage into the realm of reality, but there’s still hope.
Black Swan is what you might call the perfect supervillain superyacht, if the supervillain was also a billionaire – and let’s be real about it, which supervillain isn’t? It could also work just as well for the discerning billionaire without a malicious desire in his body but with a burning wish to stand out or show off.
It is a truly striking, beautiful and elegant vessel that stands out for its aggressive silhouette and the fact that it’s painted in the deepest, darkest shades of midnight blacks imaginable. It was made to wow and wow it does, but according to Bozca, Black Swan also stands out for being technology-packed, spacious and, of course, extremely luxurious.
Inspired by the shape of an arrow, Black Swan comes with dramatic curves and angles, and plays with different shapes to challenge perception and push the boundary in marine design. At a first glance simple and clean, it’s actually a detailed study in the beauty found in minimalism. They do say less is more, but getting the right amount of “less” is an art in and of itself.
With a hull made of reinforced steel and a superstructure of sleek black aluminum, Black Swan is powered by four engines delivering more than 23,100 horsepower. It is rated for a top speed of 28 knots, with a cruising speed set at 20 knots. The designer never elaborated to include possible range or other specifications, but he did say that the superyacht had the capacity to store 183,000 liters (48,343 gallons) of gas and 38,600 liters (10,197 gallons) of fresh water. So yes, long-range cruising would be in the cards.
The hidden aft balconies allow unbroken views of the ocean and can double as considerably-sized, private sundecks, if need be.
Inside, contrasts define the rooms. There is white furniture in some areas, and softer, wooden tones of beiges and browns in others. Glass, steel and minimalist art perfectly match the glossy, menacing black exterior. This might not be the most inviting superyacht interior you've ever seen, but it is definitely luxurious. And remember, you're a villain: you want regular people those peasants to be intimidated by your superyacht, not feel like they could just chill on it.
regular people those peasants to be intimidated by your superyacht, not feel like they could just chill on it.
Another detail Bozca failed to disclose is how much that owner would have to pay, even theoretically, for this supreme experience in traveling.
