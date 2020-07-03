autoevolution
Megayachts, much like rare exotic cars, are less about functionality and more about status. As symbols of status, they come wrapped in what could best be described as “traditional” luxury. This one stands out for being the opposite of that.

108M Megayacht from Hareide Design Is Impossibly Beautiful, Has Its Own Beach

Back in 2016, Hareide Design Norway proposed a superyacht concept that, to this day, is outstanding both in terms of design and approach to seafaring. Whereas similarly sized vessels would try and pack every amenity imaginable within available space, this one could almost seem scarce by comparison.

Scandinavian design comes to meet minimalism in a beautiful attempt at redefining luxury: finding beauty in the most basic of things. Among these things is also Mother Nature, whom 108M, as this classic monohull structure has been dubbed, offers free access to.

The headline says that 108M is impossibly beautiful, and that’s no exaggeration. With a simple monohull structure, the 108 meter (545 foot) yacht makes for a striking appearance by the way it disposes of space across six levels. It includes two separate pools, an elevated dining and viewing area, an actual garden, and your very own private beach at the stem – minus the pesky sand. Sand is for peasants.

It might not have the most original of names, but 108M makes for a startling appearance on an already very crowded scene, because it suggests replacing lavishness with minimalist comfort and chill. It also does away with most physical barriers between outdoor and indoor space, and thus allows for a more immersive experience than ever possible.

“Today’s megayachts are most often designed like floating luxury hotels with interiors based on traditional luxury,” Hareide Design says of the idea behind 108M. “With this hybrid mega yacht concept we want to shift the focus from extrovert admiration, to creating a platform for actively experiencing the beauty of nature and the changing elements.”

Guests would have plenty of room and opportunity to reconnect with nature, from the wide open spaces to the lack of the aforementioned barriers, the garden and the private beach. What better way to get in touch with what really matters than a walk through a garden, with the possibility of taking a dip in a 20 meter (65 foot) infinity lap pool? In the middle of the ocean?

If that’s not enough to get you in the right mood, there’s another pool at the bow of ship, and a private beach at the stern. Visually speaking, 108M is striking, inviting a sense of calm without even having set foot on it. This layout may not be the most practical in high waters, but that’s a story for another day.

Elsewhere, there’s a multi-functional grand hall with floor-to-ceiling glazing, that can work for anything from fancy dinner parties to observation room, and a helipad to make the transfer of guests easier. There is no mention of the capacity of this megayacht or possible accommodation layout, which is a shame: a design as beautiful as this one deserves to be more detailed than this.

Similar attention is due to other important aspects, such as range, speed and possible price.

On the other hand, Hareide Design also imagined 108M with an environmentally-friendly component. At low speeds, it can sail on solar power alone, thanks to 300 square meters (3,229 square foot) of high efficiency solar panels that can charge banks of lithium-ion batteries and provide enough juice to keep it going – along with everything else on board. For higher speeds and long-distance cruising, the design firm has imagined 108M with diesel-electric propulsion.

As far as we know, 108M never went beyond concept stage, though Hareide Design said it was ready to make it happen as soon as an interested investor showed up. Still, it has earned its spot among the world’s most impressive and memorable concept yachts, and deserves a hat tip for that.
