108M Megayacht from Hareide Design Is Impossibly Beautiful, Has Its Own Beach

Back in 2016, Hareide Design Norway proposed a superyacht concept that, to this day, is outstanding both in terms of design and approach to seafaring. Whereas similarly sized vessels would try and pack every amenity imaginable within available space, this one could almost seem scarce by comparison.
Scandinavian design comes to meet minimalism in a beautiful attempt at redefining luxury: finding beauty in the most basic of things. Among these things is also Mother Nature, whom 108M, as this classic monohull structure has been dubbed, offers free access to.
The headline says that 108M is impossibly beautiful, and that’s no exaggeration. With a simple monohull structure, the 108 meter (545 foot) yacht makes for a striking appearance by the way it disposes of space across six levels. It includes two separate pools, an elevated dining and viewing area, an actual garden, and your very own private beach at the stem – minus the pesky sand. Sand is for peasants.
“Today’s megayachts are most often designed like floating luxury hotels with interiors based on traditional luxury,” Hareide Design says of the idea behind 108M. “With this hybrid mega yacht concept we want to shift the focus from extrovert admiration, to creating a platform for actively experiencing the beauty of nature and the changing elements.”
Guests would have plenty of room and opportunity to reconnect with nature, from the wide open spaces to the lack of the aforementioned barriers, the garden and the private beach. What better way to get in touch with what really matters than a walk through a garden, with the possibility of taking a dip in a 20 meter (65 foot) infinity lap pool? In the middle of the ocean?
Elsewhere, there’s a multi-functional grand hall with floor-to-ceiling glazing, that can work for anything from fancy dinner parties to observation room, and a helipad to make the transfer of guests easier. There is no mention of the capacity of this megayacht or possible accommodation layout, which is a shame: a design as beautiful as this one deserves to be more detailed than this.
Similar attention is due to other important aspects, such as range, speed and possible price.
As far as we know, 108M never went beyond concept stage, though Hareide Design said it was ready to make it happen as soon as an interested investor showed up. Still, it has earned its spot among the world’s most impressive and memorable concept yachts, and deserves a hat tip for that.
Scandinavian design comes to meet minimalism in a beautiful attempt at redefining luxury: finding beauty in the most basic of things. Among these things is also Mother Nature, whom 108M, as this classic monohull structure has been dubbed, offers free access to.
The headline says that 108M is impossibly beautiful, and that’s no exaggeration. With a simple monohull structure, the 108 meter (545 foot) yacht makes for a striking appearance by the way it disposes of space across six levels. It includes two separate pools, an elevated dining and viewing area, an actual garden, and your very own private beach at the stem – minus the pesky sand. Sand is for peasants.
“Today’s megayachts are most often designed like floating luxury hotels with interiors based on traditional luxury,” Hareide Design says of the idea behind 108M. “With this hybrid mega yacht concept we want to shift the focus from extrovert admiration, to creating a platform for actively experiencing the beauty of nature and the changing elements.”
Guests would have plenty of room and opportunity to reconnect with nature, from the wide open spaces to the lack of the aforementioned barriers, the garden and the private beach. What better way to get in touch with what really matters than a walk through a garden, with the possibility of taking a dip in a 20 meter (65 foot) infinity lap pool? In the middle of the ocean?
Elsewhere, there’s a multi-functional grand hall with floor-to-ceiling glazing, that can work for anything from fancy dinner parties to observation room, and a helipad to make the transfer of guests easier. There is no mention of the capacity of this megayacht or possible accommodation layout, which is a shame: a design as beautiful as this one deserves to be more detailed than this.
Similar attention is due to other important aspects, such as range, speed and possible price.
As far as we know, 108M never went beyond concept stage, though Hareide Design said it was ready to make it happen as soon as an interested investor showed up. Still, it has earned its spot among the world’s most impressive and memorable concept yachts, and deserves a hat tip for that.