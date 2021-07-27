Here’s a Good Look Ben Affleck’s Batman Batcycle, New Batsuit in The Flash Movie

For some Batman fans, the most watch-worthy caped crusader is Michael Keaton’s, while others swear allegiance to Christian Bale’s. All controversy and possible disagreements on the topic aside, 2022 is about to deliver a serious dose of Batman-mania.
No less than three separate Batmans will grace the silver screens worldwide: Robert Pattinson in The Batman, and Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in The Flash. As far as the latter is concerned, we already know that Keaton will appear mostly as a father-figure-slash-mentor of sorts, under Bruce Wayne guise, while Affleck will presumably suit up as the Dark Knight.
More confirmation in this sense comes from the latest on-set photos, which show a Batman, probably Affleck or his stunt double, in a brand new Batsuit, riding a ginormous Batcycle. Just last week, Warner Bros. was quick to pull leaked photos from a different set, showing Keaton’s Batmobile in the iconic Batcave from the Tim Burton’s movies.
You can see the Batcycle in the video and photos in the tweets below, for as long as they stay up there. The consensus among fans and trade publications is that, while this is Affleck’s Batman, it’s not Affleck in that brand new suit. But he could show up for duty soon.
He’s currently sailing the Mediterranean with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, on board the $130 million megayacht Valerie. These shots were snapped on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland, where part of the city was transformed into Gotham; while Affleck could hop on a private jet to make the short trip here for the shoot, it’s unlikely that he left the yacht and the party on board, on Lopez’s birthday weekend.
The Flash is an ensemble movie based loosely on Flashpoint and starring Ezra Miller as the titular character. Directed by Andy Muschietti, it also stars Sasha Calle as Supergirl in addition to the two iconic Batmans, and will be out in theaters in November 2022. The wait is a long one, but leaks so far show that it will be worth it, at least in terms of Batman-related vehicles.
More confirmation in this sense comes from the latest on-set photos, which show a Batman, probably Affleck or his stunt double, in a brand new Batsuit, riding a ginormous Batcycle. Just last week, Warner Bros. was quick to pull leaked photos from a different set, showing Keaton’s Batmobile in the iconic Batcave from the Tim Burton’s movies.
You can see the Batcycle in the video and photos in the tweets below, for as long as they stay up there. The consensus among fans and trade publications is that, while this is Affleck’s Batman, it’s not Affleck in that brand new suit. But he could show up for duty soon.
He’s currently sailing the Mediterranean with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, on board the $130 million megayacht Valerie. These shots were snapped on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland, where part of the city was transformed into Gotham; while Affleck could hop on a private jet to make the short trip here for the shoot, it’s unlikely that he left the yacht and the party on board, on Lopez’s birthday weekend.
The Flash is an ensemble movie based loosely on Flashpoint and starring Ezra Miller as the titular character. Directed by Andy Muschietti, it also stars Sasha Calle as Supergirl in addition to the two iconic Batmans, and will be out in theaters in November 2022. The wait is a long one, but leaks so far show that it will be worth it, at least in terms of Batman-related vehicles.
Meanwhile, #TheFlash movie’s filming is at full steam in #Glasgow, and many locals are registering what seems to be #BatAffleck’s #Batman going for a ride in #GothamCity in #TheFlashMovie - while real #BenAffleck’s in a ride with #JLo somewhere else haha. pic.twitter.com/gzSOWN6PRb— Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) July 26, 2021
Possible first look at Ben Affleck’s Batman! #TheFlash #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/3UTo3R7ZJl— The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) July 26, 2021