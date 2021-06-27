Chris Nolan’s Batman Trilogy Has the Fastest Cars in Cinema

2 Helen Mirren Is Really Psyched She Got to Mad Drive in a Fast and Furious Movie

Hollywood is back in full throttle after the 2020 international health crisis, and this means new content is coming to fans, along with the freedom to enjoy it properly, in movie theaters. As of June 25, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast 9, is running in theaters. 8 photos



The full breakdown of the study is at the link above, if you’re into numbers and rankings of all kinds. However, if you feel like this is too much, here is perhaps the best takeaway from the whole thing: we have plenty of Fast and Furious is the most car-centric film franchise in the history of cinema, a sleeper when it premiered two decades ago, grown into a multi-million budget production that brings in gazillions of dollars and, more importantly, true joy to car enthusiasts. With all these accomplishments, it must come as a surprise to learn that it does not have the fastest cars in cinema.This is the finding of a new study by Bristol Street Motors . It used performance data on top speed and 0-60 acceleration for 300 cars from 100 films, with the vehicles selected on criteria like screen time and relevance to the action. The franchises that made the cut included Dark Knight, Transformers, Bad Boys, The Transporter, The Fast and Furious, Le Mans, Taken, Crank, Die Hard and all of James Bond. The goal of the study was to determine the franchise with the fastest cars, and it crowns Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy as the winner.According to the study, Batman’s cars have the highest average top speed of all movies with plenty of automotive action: 162 mph (260.7 kph). Runner-up is the Bad Boys franchise, with an average top speed of 161 mph (259 kph), followed by The Transporter with 153 mph (246 kph), and Transformers with 152 mph (244.6 kph). The Fast and Furious franchise rounds up the top five, with an average top speed of 145 mph (233.3 kph).Fast and Furious is absent from the top five of the fastest individual car in a single movie, the same study says. The first two positions here go to Need for Speed movie, with the 2011 Koenigsegg Agera R (273 mph / 439.3 kph) and the 2010 Bugatti Veyron EB Super Sport (258 mph / 415 kph). Transformers: Age of Extinction is third with the 2013 Bugatti Veyron EB Grand Sport Vitesse 16.4 (254 mph / 408.7 kph), Le Mans is fourth with the 1970 Porsche 917 K (225 mph / 362 kph), while No Time to Die comes in fifth with the 2020 Aston Martin Valhalla (220 mph / 354 kph).Looking at fastest 0-60 acceleration, the study determines that the Aston Martin Valhalla in No Time to Die ties in with Need for Speed’s 2010 Bugatti Veyron EB Super Sport at 2.5 seconds. Transformers: Age of Extinction secures third spot, thanks to the 2013 Bugatti Veyron EB Grand Sport Vitesse 16.4 (2.6 seconds), Transformers: The Last Knight lands fourth with the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4 (2.7 seconds), and the 2018 Ferrari 488 Pista gets 6 Underground on the fifth position, with 2.7 seconds.The full breakdown of the study is at the link above, if you’re into numbers and rankings of all kinds. However, if you feel like this is too much, here is perhaps the best takeaway from the whole thing: we have plenty of awesome car movies with awesome cars in them, and that’s always a win in our book.

Editor's note: The gallery shows some of the cars in Fast 9, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise.