Batman’s Car in The Flash Revealed as the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept

Regardless of which Batman iteration we’re talking about, you can always count on several things: Bruce Wayne / Batman will be brooding and handsome, impeccably styled, and will drive the most awesome car. The tradition still holds for the upcoming The Flash, which is scheduled for a November 2022 release.
The Flash is the latest DC Comics / Warner Bros. ensemble movie – technically a Flash movie but with several other characters from the same universe, including two Batmans: Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s. The film is directed by Andy Muschietti and, while all plot details are being kept under wraps, some tidbits have seeped through. Like the one regarding Mr. Wayne’s fancy new ride.
The film is currently shooting on location in London, where St Paul’s Cathedral substitutes for a courthouse. Grace Randolph from Beyond The Trailer (hat tip to The Drive) got on-set photos from UK fans, and they show Mr. Wayne in front of the courthouse, with his daily nearby. It’s the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept unveiled in 2016, the cabriolet model, now repainted black with a black hardtop.
This isn’t the first time that the Vision gets unexpected screentime in recent months: last summer, it was the real star of Drake’s music video for Laugh Now Cry Later, with the rapper pretending the stunning EV was part of his personal collection and taking it for a drive. If you want to show off, there really is no better way to do it than with a luxury concept car that was never meant for production.
In Batman’s case, the Vision isn’t about showing off as it’s about fitting the Batman aesthetic: it’s sleek, it’s imposing, it’s incredibly elegant, and it has certain art deco elements that go with the iconic old Batman movies with Keaton as lead. Speaking of the part, Randolph says that Keaton won’t be “the main Batman,” since that would be Affleck. Instead, Keaton’s Mr. Wayne will serve as a Nick Fury-sort of teamleader.
Whichever his role in the ensemble movie, Keaton’s Mr. Wayne will be driving in style.
