The F9 “Hellacious” 1968 Dodge Charger Flexes Mid-Engine Hellcat V8 Muscle

Dominic Toretto, the main protagonist of the Fast & Furious movie franchise, is one lucky man. The fictional character interpreted by Vin Diesel is driving a very sweet Dodge Charger in the latest film of the saga. On this occasion, his weapon of choice is the mid-engine Hellacious.
Probably the most extreme build from carbon-fiber restomod specialist SpeedKore, the car was penned by Sean Smith Designs. Vehicle coordinator Dennis McCarthy built a total of nine chassis of the Hellacious for the film, and word has it that more than $1 million were spent on this crazy project.
SpeedKore and the F&F producers are working together since 2015, when the 1970 Dodge Charger Tantrum appeared in Furious 7. As opposed to the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 of the newcomer, that one features a 9.0-liter Mercury Marine V8 QC4v crate engine with a DOHC valvetrain and a simply mind-bending 1,650 horsepower thanks to a couple of boosty snails.
The Wisconsin-based shop mated the Hellcat crate engine to a Graziano transaxle six-speed manual with a gated shifter instead of a good ol’ torque-converter automatic. That makes the Hellacious that little more special because Lamborghini and Audi used this gearbox in the Gallardo and R8.
Rated at 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque, the pushrod V8 exhales through a custom-fabricated MagnaFlow exhaust with SpeedKore-developed headers and dual mufflers. A Saldana performance radiator keeps the Hellcat cool, and toward the rear, high-flow intercoolers feed air to a twin-screw 2.4-liter blower designed and supplied by IHI.
A perimeter frame with double A-arm front suspension from Detroit Speed gives the car a low stance, and the integrated rear cradle with double-wishbone suspension comes courtesy of Race Car Replicas. An Ididit steering column complements the Detroit Speed steering rack, and QA1 coilover shock absorbers help the all-custom muscle car handle in the twisties.
Braking is the duty of Brembo six- and four-piston calipers, and a hydraulic handbrake assists the driver of the Hellacious with drifts and slides. Fitted with center-lock wheels from HRE designed specifically for the F9 hero car, the ominous-looking 1968 Dodge Charger makes no excuses for the sparse interior with low-back racing seats, Simpson harnesses, and white gauges.
SpeedKore and the F&F producers are working together since 2015, when the 1970 Dodge Charger Tantrum appeared in Furious 7. As opposed to the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 of the newcomer, that one features a 9.0-liter Mercury Marine V8 QC4v crate engine with a DOHC valvetrain and a simply mind-bending 1,650 horsepower thanks to a couple of boosty snails.
The Wisconsin-based shop mated the Hellcat crate engine to a Graziano transaxle six-speed manual with a gated shifter instead of a good ol’ torque-converter automatic. That makes the Hellacious that little more special because Lamborghini and Audi used this gearbox in the Gallardo and R8.
Rated at 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque, the pushrod V8 exhales through a custom-fabricated MagnaFlow exhaust with SpeedKore-developed headers and dual mufflers. A Saldana performance radiator keeps the Hellcat cool, and toward the rear, high-flow intercoolers feed air to a twin-screw 2.4-liter blower designed and supplied by IHI.
A perimeter frame with double A-arm front suspension from Detroit Speed gives the car a low stance, and the integrated rear cradle with double-wishbone suspension comes courtesy of Race Car Replicas. An Ididit steering column complements the Detroit Speed steering rack, and QA1 coilover shock absorbers help the all-custom muscle car handle in the twisties.
Braking is the duty of Brembo six- and four-piston calipers, and a hydraulic handbrake assists the driver of the Hellacious with drifts and slides. Fitted with center-lock wheels from HRE designed specifically for the F9 hero car, the ominous-looking 1968 Dodge Charger makes no excuses for the sparse interior with low-back racing seats, Simpson harnesses, and white gauges.