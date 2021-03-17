SpeedKore Previews Carbon-Fiber 1970 Plymouth Superbird Restomod

Located in Grafton, Wisconsin, the peeps at SpeedKore are specialized in modernizing 1960s muscle cars with aerospace-grade carbon fiber for the exterior and tasteful interior appointments. Each restomod starts by scanning the car into a three-dimensional model to recreate the panels in pre-preg carbon that has a one-year shelf life because of the resin.
Also known as the good stuff, pre-impregnating the carbon with resin ensures a perfect ratio between the carbon and resin. As opposed to lower-priced wet carbon, which is impregnated in epoxy by hand before curing, the pre-preg type is much lighter, more uniform, and stronger as well.
SpeedKore’s latest build, a Plymouth Superbird that will be reimagined in the lightweight material, is certain to make your jaw drop once it’ll be finished. The go-faster shop has just finished up the mold for the nose cone of the aero warrior, which goes to show that every build takes a lot of preparation before the car is assembled, detailed, and presented to the world.
There is no word on the customer’s choice for the engine, which may range from good ol’ 440 or 426 to a modern-day HEMI such as the Hellephant. Speaking of which, SpeedKore has recently taken the veils off a supercharged 1970 Charger with 1,000 horsepower on tap. That car was commissioned by comedian and actor Kevin Hart as a replacement for the Hellcat-swapped 1970 Plymouth Barrauda he wrecked roughly two years ago.
Produced only for the 1970 model year, the Road Runner-based Superbird numbers 1,935 examples. Most of them were outfitted with the four-barrel carburetor and 440 engine, 716 units rolled off the line with the Six Pack, and only 135 cars were optioned with the range-topping 426 HEMI V8.
The street-going version of the race-winning engine takes its mojo from two four-barrel Carter AFB carburetors. A very different animal from the blown Hellephant in Kevin Hart's no-nonsense Charger, the free-breathing colossus from days long past is rated at 425 horsepower at 5,000 revolutions.
SpeedKore’s latest build, a Plymouth Superbird that will be reimagined in the lightweight material, is certain to make your jaw drop once it’ll be finished. The go-faster shop has just finished up the mold for the nose cone of the aero warrior, which goes to show that every build takes a lot of preparation before the car is assembled, detailed, and presented to the world.
There is no word on the customer’s choice for the engine, which may range from good ol’ 440 or 426 to a modern-day HEMI such as the Hellephant. Speaking of which, SpeedKore has recently taken the veils off a supercharged 1970 Charger with 1,000 horsepower on tap. That car was commissioned by comedian and actor Kevin Hart as a replacement for the Hellcat-swapped 1970 Plymouth Barrauda he wrecked roughly two years ago.
Produced only for the 1970 model year, the Road Runner-based Superbird numbers 1,935 examples. Most of them were outfitted with the four-barrel carburetor and 440 engine, 716 units rolled off the line with the Six Pack, and only 135 cars were optioned with the range-topping 426 HEMI V8.
The street-going version of the race-winning engine takes its mojo from two four-barrel Carter AFB carburetors. A very different animal from the blown Hellephant in Kevin Hart's no-nonsense Charger, the free-breathing colossus from days long past is rated at 425 horsepower at 5,000 revolutions.