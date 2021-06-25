DS 4 La Premiere Debuts as Top-Spec Variant, First Deliveries Later This Year

If you live in the UK and you want the very best DS 4 spec you can get your hands on, then look no further than the so-called "La Première" model. Reservations for this car are open until the end of July, with the first deliveries scheduled for later this year.
To start things off, buyers can choose between either a Lacquered Gray or Pearl Crystal bodywork with the contrasting Perla Nera Black roof. The model also comes with a distinctive black grille with chromed diamond tips, while the hood gets a signature “1” badge, unique to the La Première specification.
The same signature is also featured between the rear lights, the lower areas of the bodywork, and the side window surrounds. Other exterior highlights include the Sevilla 19-inch gloss black and diamond-cut alloy wheels, whereas the 20-inch Sydney alloys are optional—as is the sunroof.
Moving on to the interior, this top-spec is based on the Opera trim, which means you get Nappa leather upholstery for the seats, which also feature cooling, heating, and a massage function. The center console and doors, meanwhile, are covered with Criollo Brown Nappa leather, while the dashboard gets some brown ash wood trim.
In terms of tech, you get a FOCAL Electra sound system with 14 speakers (optional), to go with the DS Extended Head-up Display and DS Iris System, plus a new interface allowing you to operate the infotainment system via gesture control. Then there’s the DS Matrix LED Vision headlights, DS Active Scan Suspension, DS Drive Assist level two autonomous system with rear traffic alert and long-distance Blind Spot Monitoring, and the optional DS Night Vision system.
The DS 4 La Première can be had with either a PureTech 225 gasoline engine or as a plug-in hybrid E-Tense model offering you up to 30 miles (48 km) of all-electric range. Prices start from £39,950 ($55,575 at the current exchange rates).
